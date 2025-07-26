This Man Honored His Mother’s Wish and Gave Her Gold Jewelry to His Bride—But It Cost Him His Sister Forever

It should’ve been a heartwarming moment at the beginning of a marriage: a man giving his newlywed wife the gold jewelry his mom had treasured, just like she’d wanted. But instead of everyone getting along, it turned into a huge drama that ended up tearing their family apart for good.

So, this man who goes by the handle @Just-Usual4378 shared an intense story on a Reddit forum r/AITA that not only went viral since, but at the time of writing, has been removed by Reddit’s filters.

The original poster talked about a wedding gift that ended up causing a massive argument with his younger sister.

The deal was, their mom has given him some heirloom gold jewelry, something passed down through generations, and she’d told him to give it to his wife. So, at the wedding, right in the middle of everyone they know, he handed it over to his bride, like his mom had asked. But that’s where things went sideways.

But his sister was having none of it. “She kept saying that our mom’s jewelry belongs to her,” he shared, mentioning a necklace and some bangle bracelets that she’d had her eye on since they were kids. Even though he tried explaining to her that in their culture, it’s common for these pieces to be given to the daughter-in-law, she wouldn’t budge.

The wife then stepped up and did something rather kind, like something a saint would do, commenters said. She suggested giving the jewelry back to calm things down. The brother finally agreed, but only if she’d take all of it. He called his sister and said that she “can have them, but we all disagree. It’s not yours to begin with, it’s our mom’s, and I want her to stay away from us because I’ll replicate the same jewelry for my wife, and it’s going to hurt her.”

And you know what? His sister was “happy and laughing.”

So she left. He and his mom have stopped talking to her. Even when the sister said she’d give back the jewelry, they still weren’t interested. “My wife has a different opinion,” he went on to say, “but honestly, it doesn’t matter to us.”

Reddit had mixed feelings.

One person thought the wife’s giving nature was great, but couldn’t help feeling bad about what happened: “Is it really family tradition for the mother to give her jewellery to her son’s wife, or did your mother come up with this because you’re her special boy who can do no wrong?” What was suspicious is that the OP added: “She even offered to return it, but we don’t care.”

Another user questioned the mom’s decision-making: “Your mom totally left your sister blindsided in the first place, and you let her do that. Your sister had every right on the jewelry as your wife does. Your mother forgot about [your sister] purposely. No wonder why because both of you are misogynist(s).”

Currently, the gold is in the sister’s possession, but the emotional cost of the situation could very well surpass the gold’s value in terms of carats, don’t you agree?

