Kristin Cabot Spotted for First Time Since Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal Without Her Wedding Ring on Finger—Netizens Say, ‘Don’t Feel Sorry for Her’

Concerning the Coldplay kiss cam scandal, it has reached such a height, it doesn’t seem like the two main people concerned are going to get rid of the same anytime soon. The former HR Head of the company, Astronomer, Kristin Cabot, has been seen for the first time since her affair with her boss, Andy Byron, the CEO of the company, was exposed by the Coldplay Jumbotron, and now it has been noticed that she has taken off her wedding ring in public.

She featured barefoot in a pink dress in the photos, along with a tan coat, tending to her flower bed with a hose outside her home. However, she being engaged in gardening wasn’t something that caught everyone’s attention, but her missing ring did.

“She fumbled a billionaire? (Or heir to be?) Girl,” one reader commented under an Instagram post by DailyMail. “You play around and you get what you get !! I don’t feel sorry for her,” said another. However, some users also speculated that the ring was off before the Coldplay incident happened – “Well she wasn’t putting on the ring that day, so it wasn’t the first time….”

And others deflected on the marriage, saying – “She messed up but her husband dodged a bullet”, and “I feel bad for her husband and kids.” And the most attention-seeking comment came that said – “She Seemed Happier on That Kiss Cam.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Mail (@dailymail)

All these mess-ups started on July 16 at a Coldplay concert in Gillette Stadium, Boston. Frontman Chris Martin, during a kiss cam segment, highlighted several couples from the audience; however, Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot’s pairing is what grasped people. He stood behind her with arms around her, and when they came up on the big screen, Cabot turned her face, and Byron ducked beneath. Martin joked into the mic: “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

Grace Springer, 28, was recording from the crowd when Andrew Byron and Kirstin Cabot appeared on the big screen pic.twitter.com/ojZ2tC09GV — Hopes (@Hopes_times) July 18, 2025

However, Coldplay’s jumbotron moments are highly captured by the fans attending the concert, and their footage was eventually captured on thousands of devices and went viral online. As things got serious, the Astronomer company launched an internal investigation on them, and Byron resigned three days later, on July 19. Cabot followed on July 24. And they have deleted their respective LinkedIn profiles too.

However, the scandal went on further. Since both Cabot and Byron are married, Megan Kerrigan, his wife, came in the receiving part of sympathy from people, as the netizens went on to troll their affair. After facing waves of comments, she deleted her Facebook account, but made sure that she changed her last name -“Byron.”

Astronomer’s HR chief Kristin Cabot was spotted with her husband, Privateer Rum CEO Andrew Cabot, wearing her wedding ring in a photo taken just before a Coldplay concert.She jumps from CEO to CEO she's doing field research. pic.twitter.com/sFfiEIP4Nd — ScalpTakerES 🇮🇹🇵🇱🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@Dionysus_666) July 20, 2025

As per the family photos on her social media, the couple share two sons. As mentioned, Cabot is married, too, to Privateer Rum CEO Andrew Cabot. A family photo of theirs also came up where both of them featured in their wedding rings, along with their two children. A July 24 report by New York Post stated that Andrew, during the concert, was away on business in Japan, and the affair was exposed to the whole world. And now both of their careers as well as their marriages hang in the balance with these missing rings saying more than words could express