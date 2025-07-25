The ‘Coldplaygate’ Scandal Isn’t Over—Kristin Cabot Resigns from Astronomer Following Andy Byron’s Exit

Coldplay really did cause a storm as they accidentally exposed a cheating couple on Wednesday night, July 16, 2025. While the evergreen band always lit up the stage with their cult classic songs and massive fan following, this particular incident will always be remembered as the hallmark of exposing reality while experiencing an euphoric concert like Coldplay, which created quite a buzz.

At Gillette Stadium, lead frontman Chris Martin activated the kiss cam. It landed on the married CEO Andy Byron, sharing a moment with the Astronomer’s Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot. As the camera focused on them, Byron quickly withdrew behind a barrier, while Cabot immediately covered her face.

As per The Mirror, while the crowd howled in disbelief, both looked quite startled. Chris Martin joked, “Oh, look at these two. Either they’re having an affair or they’re just really shy.” Little did Martin know that he was right, and what followed was a series of Reddit threads discussing the incident and people from different walks of life giving their opinions on the growing relevance of the heating culture in the office space today.

The whole controversy became so huge that it led to Andy Byron’s picture being taken down from the official website of the company, followed by his resignation from the billion-dollar tech firm. While Kristin Cabot was asked to be on leave, she also resigned from her position at the company. Pete DeJoy is stepping in as acting CEO following Byron’s resignation.

“As we search for our next Chief Executive, Pete DeJoy will continue serving as interim CEO. Before these events, Astronomer was known as a pioneer in the DataOps space—helping teams power modern analytics and production AI,” an official update on LinkedIn read. Meanwhile, Kristin also stepped down from the company as the CPO.

The board members of Astronomer, which is a data orchestration company that helps businesses simplify complex data operations and simplify and run AI applications more smoothly, also assured their employees and the media in a statement and said, “Awareness of our company may have changed overnight, but our product and our work remain the same. We’re continuing to tackle our clients’ most complex data and AI challenges.”

Pete DeJoy also posted on LinkedIn and wrote, “The recent media attention is unprecedented for a company of our size, especially in our niche of data and AI. While none of us wished this would happen, Astronomer has suddenly become a household name.” Meanwhile, Andy Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, and Kristin to Andrew Cabot. Kristin’s first marriage ended in divorce in 2022.

Astronomer's HR chief Kristin Cabot seen with her husband and wedding ring in this picture taken just before the Coldplay concert. Her husband is Privateer Rum CEO Andrew Cabot.

Reports suggest that Andy is currently exploring legal action to sue Coldplay after the incident. “He didn’t consent to being filmed or publicly humiliated,” a source close to Byron insists. “He thinks Coldplay made him a meme.” However, can you sue a massive band whose net worth is estimated to be around $400 million? Tough call!

If he decides to sue Coldplay, it will be funny, as the scandal has already gone viral. There’s no question of privacy here when you are present in a stadium with nearly 70,000 people with cameras flashing around you. “Your expectation of privacy is near zero,” one attorney said.

This viral scandal also proved how celebrity influence and steamy issues like the possibility of an affair, conspiracy theories, and anticipation can boost public interest. Brands like Tesla and IKEA even capitalized on the moment with playful ads where they posted a panda hugging an orangutan from behind on their Instagram. The caption read, “Don’t get caught… without these! Drama-free cuddles guaranteed.” The phrase “HR approved” was placed in the image, based on the kiss-cam scenario.

These types of creative approaches show how moment marketing has a massive impact on so many people. While the company seems to have moved on from the scandal, can the public forget? Only time will reveal the truth!