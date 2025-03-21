A High School Teacher’s Twisted Reddit Story Inspires Sydney Sweeney’s New Movie—Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Thanks to actress Sydney Sweeney, she proved that life can truly come full circle for some people, just like it did for Joe Cote, a Massachusetts high school English teacher whose short story went viral on Reddit and is now being turned into a full-blown Hollywood film. Are you surprised? We are too. Keep reading to find out how the twist unfolded.

Reportedly, four years ago, Joe Cote posted a short story on the popular platform Reddit, which is known for speculations, theories, and creative short pieces to read.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cote’s story was titled “I Pretended to Be a Missing Girl So I Could Rob Her Family.” Little did Joe Cote know that the randomly scribbled story would blow up on the internet, as the plot was super intriguing and probably left readers asking for more.

The story revolves around a young woman who arrives at a family’s doorstep, claiming to be their missing daughter, who went away ten years ago. What unfolds next is a series of dramatic events, as her motive of just having a good time with the family and stealing some valuables, which would only disappear later, remains hidden.

While the story gained traction online, Hollywood noticed. Manager Aaron Folbe from Underground Entertainment found his story interesting and knew it had good cinematic potential. As the word of the story circulated in the industry, producers and investors started pitching in.

However, popular actress Sydney Sweeney decided to join the project and hired Eric Roth, the genius screenwriter behind cult classics like ‘Forrest Gump’ and ‘Killers of the Flower Moon.’ While no director for the anticipated project has been finalized, Sweeney’s Fifty-Fifty film production, alongside the talented champs Underground’s Trevor Engelson and Folbe, Room 101’s Steven Schneider, and Vertigo Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Joe Cote also has a series of stories written to be adapted into a film. Furthermore, actress Sweeney Sydney has not only excelled as a top actress with hit shows like ‘Anyone But You’ and ‘Euphoria’ but also as a producer with her company, which she launched in 2020.

As per Grazia, Sydney’s first project was a partnership with Jean-Marc Vallée and Nathan Ross’ Crazyrose and Endeavor Content. The Players Table, which is based on Jessica Goodman’s suspenseful novel They Wish They Were Us, is going to be a new HBO Max series starring Sweeney herself and the singer Halsey.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, the rising actress opened up about being on the other side of the camera and said, “Being able to make a dream of theirs that they didn’t think was possible for years and years happen is amazing—to never put a limit to what their capabilities are because they’re female, or their age, or their background,” she said in the interview. “I’m a big advocate for making sure everybody’s voice is heard.”

The actress, who is currently 27 years old, has outdone herself with a brilliant career trajectory. Besides owning book rights and the production of films and shows, she is all set to mesmerize the audience with her upcoming projects like ‘The Housemaid’,’ a thriller directed by Paul Feig, in which she stars alongside Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar.