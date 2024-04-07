This Is What Melania Trump Said About Beyoncé’s 2018 Vogue Cover

Melania Trump was recorded expressing her surprise over Vogue magazine's decision to feature Beyoncé on the cover of its prestigious September issue in 2018, where the singer was granted full creative control. The former First Lady's remarks were captured in a private phone call from July 2018 with her former friend and aide, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, according to NBC News. While referring to Vogue editor Anna Wintour, Melania said, "Anna gave the September issue of Vogue cover— complete, complete, complete, everything— to Beyoncé."

She added, "She hired a Black photographer. And it's the first Black photographer ever doing cover of Vogue." The comment came after Melania and Wolkoff discussed the exit of key editors at the prestigious fashion magazine. Commenting on the milestone edition, Beyoncé explained that the issue presented a chance to open doors for more Black artists, such as the cover photographer, Tyler Mitchell. Vogue also characterized the cover as a genuine collaborative venture.

Wolkoff documented six phone conversations with the former First Lady between February and July 2018. She began recording her discussions with Melania after being requested to depart from the White House amidst investigations into excessive spending by the Presidential Inaugural Committee, where she was involved, according to the Daily Mail. Subsequently, she penned a book titled Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady.

A spokesperson for Melania criticized Wolkoff's secret recordings. She said, "Her narcissism knows no bounds, this woman is a fraud. These audio tapes are hand-picked about nonsense and presented with no context. Shame on her for this continued attempt at character assassination and shame on NBC for covering this gossip." Melania has maintained a reserved and guarded image since becoming the first lady, divulging few details about her personal views and generally avoiding political controversies. Nevertheless, in the previously revealed recorded conversations, she occasionally adopted a tone and mannerisms strikingly similar to her husband Donald Trump.

In the past, Melania had appeared in the magazine, gracing the cover of Vogue in her wedding attire in March 2005 following her marriage to Donald. Interestingly, she has however not been featured in Vogue since Donald assumed office. In contrast, Michelle Obama appeared on the cover of Vogue three times during her husband's presidency.

During the July 2018 call, Melania also expressed her surprise at the magazine's decision to feature Stormy Daniels, the adult film actress allegedly involved in a sexual encounter with Donald in 2006, who had been paid $130,000 in hush money. Melania further remarked that she doubted she would ever be chosen for the prestigious September issue cover and disclosed that she had declined an offer to be featured in a profile for the magazine.