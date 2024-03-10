This is How Much Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral Actually Cost

In a historic event, the UK held its first state funeral since former Prime Minister Winston Churchill's in 1965, this time honoring the late monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. The funeral ceremony, reported by HuffPost, took place at Westminster Abbey on September 19th, 2022. World leaders and dignitaries gathered to pay their respects, marking the end of an era after the queen's 70-year reign. Following her passing at age 96 on September 8, 2022, a period of 10 days of national mourning was observed. Millions worldwide watched the proceedings, while thousands lined the streets of London, hoping to catch one final glimpse of the monarch's coffin. Almost eight months after this, the Treasury disclosed that the expenses incurred for the late queen's funeral and her lying in state amounted to £162 million.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool

These figures were made public in a written statement presented to the Parliament. John Glen, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, stated the expenditure. According to AP News, he said, “The government’s priorities were that these events ran smoothly and with the appropriate level of dignity, while at all times ensuring the safety and security of the public.” He also characterized her passing and the subsequent period of national mourning as a moment of immense national importance.

Glen added, “Many more people also came out to support his majesty the King and other members of the royal family as they traveled around the UK during this time." He further added, “As departments finalize their accounts ahead of publication in the coming months, the government is now able to publish an estimate of the costs associated with delivery of these events by the main government departments and devolved administrations involved.” The Home Office covered the largest share of expenses, totaling about £73.68 million, while the Department of Culture, Media, and Sport assumed £57 million. The Scottish government allocated £18.756 million for the Queen's lying in repose.

Born in 1926, Elizabeth ascended to the throne in 1952. Her son and heir, Charles, was crowned in a two-hour Christian ceremony rich with ancient customs. Furthermore, both Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, were laid to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Philip, who passed away in 2021 at the age of 99, opted not to lie in state, and his funeral was a subdued affair due to strict social distancing measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before Elizabeth II's funeral, the last royal funeral was held for her mother, known as the Queen Mother, in 2002. She lay in state for three days, with estimated funeral costs around £5.4 million. Meanwhile, the grand procession featured musicians, military personnel, and members of the royal family, including King Charles III, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Peter Phillips, who followed behind the coffin, which was adorned with the Royal Standard representing the sovereign and the UK during her reign.