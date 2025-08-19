“They’re Mocking Him” – Giorgia Meloni’s Savage Eye-Roll at Donald Trump Sparks Wild Reactions

On Monday afternoon, Giorgia Meloni, the prime minister of Italy, rolled her eyes at a joke made by U.S. President Donald Trump about her predecessor and how they hadn’t held the office for long.

“They don’t last very long,” Trump remarked to an apparently grateful Meloni. “You’ve lasted a long time, you’re going to be there a long time.” Trump then introduced Friedrich Merz, the chancellor of Germany, to complete his speech.

It’s then that Meloni was seen flicking her eyes up to the ceiling before fastening the smile back on her face. “HOLY S—- — The Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, just ROLLED her eyes after chuckling at Trump’s joke,” the video was captioned.

They added, “Trump never fails to be an embarrassment on the world stage. ” The video instantly went viral. “She’s thinking, ‘He’s such a fool,'” one user commented. “The whole world rolls its eyes every time he opens his mouth; it’s just not usually caught on camera,” added another person.

“Humiliating. Even Italy’s PM can’t hide it — laughing, then rolling her eyes at Trump,” a person remarked. “Allies aren’t respecting him. They’re mocking him. America’s “leader” is a global clown.” “Trump thinks the world is his stage. Reality thinks he’s a clown. Italy’s PM just rolled her eyes for all of us,” another person chimed in. “Welcome to the global embarrassment tour.”

Some even defended Mr. President, “You idiot liberals love grasping at straws,” they said. “That was not an irritated eye roll. It’s the same one my wife gives me when I compliment her.”

The eyeroll happened soon after a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who handed a letter in response tto First Lady Melania Trump’s letter. Zelenskyy, who hadn’t visited the White House since the altercation in February, began Monday’s meeting by expressing gratitude to Trump and the United States for his “efforts to stop the killing.”

Melania’s letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin urging him to cease the war was also praised by the Ukrainian president. “She sent a letter to President Putin about our children, abducted children, and my wife, the First Lady of Ukraine. She gave the letter, not to you, to your wife,” said Zelensky.

Trump tried to read the letter after Zelensky presented it to him. The president “awwed” and then declared, “I want it.” Everyone in the room started laughing at the remark.