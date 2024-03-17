These 10 A-List Celebrities Could Be Easily Mistaken For Twins

Image Source: (L) & (C) Getty Images| Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin (C) Getty Images| Photo by Jed Cullen (R) Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Mazur

A-list celebrities do make the media and their fans do a double take with their doppelganger looks. There are times when the wrong celebrity is chased by the paparazzi for pictures and questions. As per Elle, the Hollywood elite are well aware of their resemblance with co-stars and actors. Here is a look at some of them who can easily pass off as twins.

1. Megan Fox And Dua Lipa

Image Source: (L) Getty Images| Photo by Emma McIntyre (R) Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Mazur

Megan Fox and Dua Lipa both share the same facial and physical attributes. "Vogue Forces Of Fashion - in conversation with my dear friend @edward_enninful thank you for having me @britishvogue x," Lipa captioned a sequence of now-deleted photos on her Instagram grid in October 2022. As per Cosmopolitan, the One Kiss hitmaker decked up in a black strapless top, flared pants, long mesh gloves, a dramatic side part, and sported subtle Hollywood waves drawing comparisons with the Jennifer's Body beauty.

2. Chrissy Teigen And Khloé Kardashian

Image Source : (L) Getty Images| Photo by Paul Morigi (R) Getty Images| Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

In January 2022 Chrissy Teigen was mistaken by fans for Khloé Kardashian after the mother of three shared a chic new hairstyle on Instagram. As per Page Six, Teigen showed off her glam makeup by Nikki Wolff and gorgeous bob cut by celeb hairstylist Luke Pluckrose. Fans expressed their surprise in the comments section, “Looked like Khloe Kardashian when I looked quickly,” one fan wrote, while a second fan echoed, “Whoa! I thought this was Khloe!” A third fan wrote, “Anyone else thought she was Khloe at first glance?”

3. Zooey Deschanel And Katy Perry

Image Source: (L) Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Winter (R) Getty Images| Photo by Cindy Ord

In 2020 while doing an Instagram live with Zooey Deschanel, Katy Perry confessed that she pretended to be the former during her earlier days in LA. "When I moved to L.A., maybe 18 years ago, I was pretty much a nobody, and you were like just getting so huge at that time, it was like Zooey Deschanel ran the world. At that moment, I was so complimented to look like you. When I first got to L.A., I went to the club. A lot. And I wanted to get into the club, but I had no money, I had no clout, I had nothing, and sometimes I would pose as you to get into the club." Anybody would pass the two off as twins because of their uncanny resemblance, high cheekbones, and gorgeous eyes.

4. Mila Kunis And Sarah Hyland

Image Source: (L) Getty Images| Photo by Michael Loccisano (R) Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Winter

In 2014, Sarah Hyland exclusively discussed with InStyle her resemblance to Mila Kunis. "She [Kunis] came up to me and said she gets called me all the time too. She said that sometimes she pretends she's me because it makes her feel young. I asked if I could pretend to be her next time somebody asks me if I'm her, and she said OK." Hyland also hilariously recalled a Golden Globes red carpet moment the same year when the media mistook her for Kunis. "I saw two roads I could go down," she laughed. "One was to tell the reporter they had the wrong person. The other—and I was so tempted to do this—was to scream, 'Natalie Portman's a bad kisser!' But I knew it would be trouble, so I didn't."

5. Emma Mackey And Margot Robbie

Image Source: (L) Getty Images| Photo by Karwai Tang (R) Getty Images| Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Margot Robbie hilariously narrated an anecdote while appearing on BBC Radio 1. Robbie recalled being mistaken for Emma Mackey from Sex Education, she said, she was eating a burger when a fan came up to her and said: "I loved you in Sex Education, that show was so cool... and I was like, "Oh I'm so sorry that wasn't me". When radio host Greg James played the footage again, Mackey and co-star Ncuti Gatwa were ecstatic. "It made me laugh out loud. My close friends and family don't see it at all, but I'll take it. I think she's incredible," Mackey remarked.

6. Carla Bruni And Bella Hadid

Image Source: (L) Getty Images| Photo by Tim Whitby (R) Getty Images| Photo by Foc Kan

In 2018 Carla Bruni acknowledged the fact that supermodel Bella Hadid did share a striking resemblance to her. Bruni shared a black and white picture of herself with the former Victoria's Secret model on Instagram with the caption, "Do I have a hidden daughter?" The stunning models are known to make heads turn during the annual Cannes Film Festival.

7. Jennifer Garner And Hillary Swank

Image Source: (L) Getty Images| Photo by Emma McIntyre (R) Getty Images| Photo by Rachel Luna

Hilary Swank mentioned in a 2018 interview with Conan O'Brien that she constantly gets mistaken for being Jennifer Garner. The Oscar-winning actress revealed, "People get angry at me because they think I’m just trying not to sign an autograph or take a picture,' Swank said to the host. "They’ll be like, "Oh, God, I’m such a big fan, I loved you in Alias."' She added, "They actually said, ‘Don’t be a b**ch. And I didn’t want to give her a bad name, so I took a photo with them and maybe someone will say someday, "That’s not Jennifer Garner."

8. Henry Cavill And Matt Bomer

Image Source: (L) Getty Images| Photo by Ethan Miller (R) Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

In 2019, Matt Bomer confessed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that people indeed mistook him for the Man of Steel actor, "I wish, sorry to drag your name down Henry Cavill." As per Distractify, after Bomer's swift rise to fame with the American Horror Story series fans started to associate him with the British actor. They fell for their dimpled chins and piercing eyes to their dark hair and almost identical facial bone structure.

9. Daisy Edgar-Jones And Anne Hathaway

Image Source: (L) Getty Images| Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis (R) Getty Images| Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Daisy Edgar-Jones rose to fame with the 2020 series Normal People and instantly sent fans into a tizzy with her striking resemblance to Anne Hathway. As per Popsugar, fans compared her bangs and facial features with Hathway's characters in Devil Wears Prada and The Princess Diaries.

10. Cassie And Zendaya

Image Source: (L) Getty Images| Photo by Leon Bennett (R) Getty Images| Photo by Jeff Kravitz

In 2013 Zendaya created a stir when she referred to Cassie as her "sissy". The superstar RNB figure and the Euphoria sensation are equally brilliant, and it goes beyond appearances. The talented ladies not only share the same facial features but also sport a similar trendy fashion sense on the red carpet.