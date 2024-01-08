Sara Haines Blasts 'The View' Producer for Rolling His Eyes 'Like a Four-Year-Old'

In a recent episode of The View, Sara Haines blasted Brian Teta, the daytime talk show's producer, for rolling his eyes. Previously, comedian and actor Whoopi Goldberg, political commentator Ana Navarro, and others have also had a face-off with the producer.

Haines and Teta had a tense exchange during the Behind The Table podcast's episode aired on Thursday, January 4, 2024, per The Sun. The producer and the ABC host discussed varied topics, including Haines' relationship with her three siblings. The podcast was not filmed but only recorded for the Apple podcasts.

She explained that although family time can be complicated, it can also be "equally rewarding" personally for her. Haines also revealed she often sends her siblings lengthy texts, which they don't respond to. Instead, they reply with only a thumbs-up emoji, as she held her hand, doing the thumb action.

Since it wasn't a live show with cameras, she kept her thumbs-up emoji action without realizing it was an audio recording. Teta immediately trolled Haines as she didn't "understand the medium" since she's used to being live on TV. "Again, for the audio listeners at home, she's holding her thumb up," Teta laughed.

The journalist quipped, "You know what? Okay, Brian." He clarified, "It's just like, figure out the medium." The exchange turned slightly heated as she complained, "I know! "I love sibling dynamics. If you can be that way with people... if you're passive-aggressive or sarcastic to me, that's different if you're...."

The 46-year-old abruptly paused. "Now you're looking at me? I'm a little passive-aggressive," admitted Teta. Haines said, "Sorry, we're in a podcast [and] I'm staring at Brian to let him know to ensure we handle this medium properly. But I'm doing it so that someone always feels like someone loves them enough..."

She paused again, "Did you just roll your eyes at me?" Teta said, "I'm just having fun with the medium." Haines shouted, "He literally just rolled his eyes like a four-year-old. The producer didn't stretch the heated exchange further and motioned the host to continue the podcast.

Season 27 of @TheView (My 9th!) starts tomorrow at 11am. Let’s go! 💪 pic.twitter.com/lg0syJXmBo — Brian Teta (@Brianteta) September 4, 2023

Previously, another host co-host, Goldberg, also locked horns with Teta. The Sister Act star got so furious with the show's producer she scolded him live on-air. She said, "I think that we, as a society, love to watch stuff to judge folks. "I've always thought that the beginning of the downfall of society was with, what's the name of that show?" said Goldberg.

She continued, "Once we gave people the ability to judge other people, I think we ran amok with it. And it's gone out of control," per Entertainment Weekly. The 68-year-old paused to scold Teta for something that wasn't recorded on camera, "Did you really just do that?"

