Entertainment

The Worst-Dressed Celebrities Of 2026 So Far

Published on: February 14, 2026 at 8:10 AM ET

2026 has already gotten some celebrity fashion choices that missed the mark.

Arpita Samaddar
Written By Arpita Samaddar
News Writer
Divya Verma
Edited By Divya Verma
Senior Editor
Selena Gomez, Jenna Ortega, Kendall Jenner, worst-dressed celebrities
Jenna Ortega in her black marching band-inspired dress. (Image Credit: @netflix/X)

It has only been a bit over a month in 2026, and we already have a list of worst-dressed celebrities who did not impress the fashion critics.

Though personal fashion is subjective, when it comes to celebrities, their choice of outfit is expected to come under scrutiny. This is also because, through their fashion, they not only influence their fans but also make a statement.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

 

At the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, there were many stunners, like Selena Gomez blessing everyone with a beautiful Chanel black dress. However, there were also apparent misses like Jenna Ortega, with her all-black marching band-inspired dress.

Her beaded shoulder fringes and revealing midsection should have worked, but sadly, there was too much going on. Business Insider points out, “If it had the cutouts without so much texture, the daring silhouette could have spoken for itself.”

The Heated Rivalry star, Connor Storrie, impressed with his performance, but could not do the same with his look at the Golden Globes. He dressed nicely in his Saint Laurent black suit and white shirt, but there was no experiment. Cosmopolitan called his style “generic” and pointed out, “ the only part that provides any interest is the hair.”

 

The 2026 Critics Choice Awards had some interesting fashion moments. Teyana Taylor appeared in an olive green suit, paired with thigh-high boots and a fur shawl. However, this choice was not enough to excite, as it mostly just confused. The List even wrote, she looked like she was “cosplaying some unknown anime villain.”

Grammys also had their fair share of dress-up disappointments. Chappell Roan literally went n**e, with her upper body having two ni**le rings, holding onto a sheer dress. Though this was certainly a bold decision, many thought it to be a bit too much.

 

Unexpectedly, even the Super Bowl showed some of the worst-dressed celebrities. The Super Bowl is supposed to be an event where there will most likely be children attending. Hence, a relatively modest get-up is what most people go with.

 

But Kendall Jenner is seen struggling to hold her crop top in place when going for her seat. Glam believes that at a family-friendly event like the Super Bowl, “you probably shouldn’t wear an outfit that you have to hold so that you don’t reveal yourself.”

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *