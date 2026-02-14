The Worst-Dressed Celebrities Of 2026 So Far

It has only been a bit over a month in 2026, and we already have a list of worst-dressed celebrities who did not impress the fashion critics.

Though personal fashion is subjective, when it comes to celebrities, their choice of outfit is expected to come under scrutiny. This is also because, through their fashion, they not only influence their fans but also make a statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

At the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, there were many stunners, like Selena Gomez blessing everyone with a beautiful Chanel black dress. However, there were also apparent misses like Jenna Ortega, with her all-black marching band-inspired dress.

Her beaded shoulder fringes and revealing midsection should have worked, but sadly, there was too much going on. Business Insider points out, “If it had the cutouts without so much texture, the daring silhouette could have spoken for itself.”

The Heated Rivalry star, Connor Storrie, impressed with his performance, but could not do the same with his look at the Golden Globes. He dressed nicely in his Saint Laurent black suit and white shirt, but there was no experiment. Cosmopolitan called his style “generic” and pointed out, “ the only part that provides any interest is the hair.”

Behind the scenes with Connor Storrie as he prepares to attend the 2026 Golden Globes® adorned in Tiffany & Co. designs. Connor wears a Bird on a Rock by Tiffany brooch, an iconic House motif since 1965, in platinum illuminated by an emerald-cut diamond of over 13 carats. He also… pic.twitter.com/uGbktOv5Sk — Tiffany & Co. (@TiffanyAndCo) January 13, 2026

The 2026 Critics Choice Awards had some interesting fashion moments. Teyana Taylor appeared in an olive green suit, paired with thigh-high boots and a fur shawl. However, this choice was not enough to excite, as it mostly just confused. The List even wrote, she looked like she was “cosplaying some unknown anime villain.”

Grammys also had their fair share of dress-up disappointments. Chappell Roan literally went n**e, with her upper body having two ni**le rings, holding onto a sheer dress. Though this was certainly a bold decision, many thought it to be a bit too much.

CHAPPELL ROAN’S GONE ‘HOT TO GO!’ 🔥 Chappell Roan arrives on the red carpet at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, on February 1, 2026. COURTESY: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters pic.twitter.com/aPd6qGvAnU — GMA Integrated News (@gmanews) February 2, 2026

Unexpectedly, even the Super Bowl showed some of the worst-dressed celebrities. The Super Bowl is supposed to be an event where there will most likely be children attending. Hence, a relatively modest get-up is what most people go with.

NEW | Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton, Harry Hudson, Tyler, the Creator and more friends watching the Super Bowl at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA – 02/08. pic.twitter.com/ZXYSzbqZWo — Kendall’s Gallery (@kendalljbrs) February 9, 2026

But Kendall Jenner is seen struggling to hold her crop top in place when going for her seat. Glam believes that at a family-friendly event like the Super Bowl, “you probably shouldn’t wear an outfit that you have to hold so that you don’t reveal yourself.”