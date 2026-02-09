Kendall Jenner Attends Ex Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Supermodel Kendall Jenner needs no introduction. She is one of the highest-paid models who has walked the runway for some of the world’s top designers. She was among several celebrities who attended the Super Bowl LX halftime show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on February 8, 2026.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star found herself squarely in the Super Bowl spotlight that day, thanks to her starring role in Fanatics Sportsbook’s playful new commercial, “Bet on Kendall.”

The ad aired just moments before her ex-boyfriend Bad Bunny’s halftime performance at Super Bowl LX, instantly making it one of the most viral moments of the game.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were first linked in February 2023. Soon after, they were spotted getting cozy at Drake’s concert in August and spending time dining out together. However, by December, the couple had reportedly called it quits. Neither star has publicly commented on their alleged relationship.

“Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately, and things slowly started to fizzle out between them,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

MUSA! Kendall Jenner chegando no #SuperBowl no Levi’s Stadium em Santa Clara, CA — 08 de Fevereiro. pic.twitter.com/3UWLziWVrJ — Kardashian Brasil (@kardashibr) February 9, 2026

“They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn’t be a forever type of relationship, and that was mutually understood from the get-go,” the source continued. “They have crazy busy schedules and know they’re still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down.”

Even though the pair rekindled their bond in 2024, they once again called it quits in September. Meanwhile, rather than focusing on celebrity drama, the commercial leaned into a long-running internet joke.

The so-called “Kardashian Curse” is a meme suggesting that athletes who date members of the Kardashian-Jenner family suffer career downturns.

While the entire Kar-Jenner family is famous for dating A-list rappers and athletes, Jenner took the joke with a pinch of salt. “Haven’t you heard? The internet says I’m cursed,” she says with a smirk in the opening scene.

She went on to joke that her past relationships with NBA players, including Devin Booker, Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin, and Jordan Clarkson, all ended poorly, implying that she’s now open to changing that narrative.

In another eye-catching moment, Kendall Jenner is shown burning old basketball jerseys, a tongue-in-cheek nod to the meme. The ad then takes a humorous turn, shifting focus from basketball to football. “Today, it’s time to bet on something new—football players.”

NEW | Kendall Jenner stars in Fanatics Sportsbook’s new commercial for the Super Bowl. The campaign plays with the “Kardashian Curse” theory, using humor and self-awareness to turn the internet meme into a marketing narrative. 📸 More pics: https://t.co/fuSJUgnV5V pic.twitter.com/P7VkvPQEvj — Kendall’s Gallery (@kendalljbrs) January 27, 2026

She is then shown relaxing on a private jet, jokingly crediting it to “Boyfriend No. 3.” The camera cuts to her phone, displaying a Fanatics Sportsbook helmet labeled “New England,” hinting at a bet on the Patriots.

The commercial stood out because of Jenner’s willingness to laugh at herself. Many viewers felt the ad worked because she addressed the jokes head-on instead of appearing detached.

The ad’s success was also a win for Fanatics Sportsbook, which reportedly paid between $8 million and $10 million for the 30-second Super Bowl spot.

Consequently, Bad Bunny officially became the first-ever Puerto Rican singer to headline the Super Bowl. He lit up the stage performing Tití Me Preguntó, followed by his other hit track, Yo Perreo Sola.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Impact (@impact)

Other singers such as Lady Gaga and Ricky Marti were also spotted on the stage alongside big names like Jessica Alba, Alix Earle, Karol G, and actor Pedro Pascal.

Other A-list stars also included Kendall Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian and her rumored partner Lewis Hamilton, Jay Z (with Blue Ivy Carter), Adam Sandler, 21 Savage, Tracy Morgan, Kehlani, Becky G, Machine Gun Kelly, Daniel Radcliffe, Rob Lowe, Russell Wilson, Ciara and J Balvin.