The Most Disastrous Looks at Paris Fashion Week 2026, Ft. Dua Lipa and Jennifer Lawrence

Paris Fashion Week 2026 was no doubt an absolute hit, with numerous celebrities gracing the event and making a style statement. However, there were a quite a few names in attendance who failed miserably by donning plenty of fur and accessories.

Although they did try to set the precedent for everyone else to wear and follow, the only thing that they did was embarrass themselves. With that being said, here are seven celebrities who deserve to be in this list.

7) Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa arrived at the Paris Fashion Week and attended the show with her Gen Z-approved aesthetic. She rocked Chanel’s 2026 collection designed by Matthieu Blazy, consisting of a blazer and a knee-length skirt in an unorthodox color combination of yellow, black, and red, along with a purse with the same pattern and color combo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

The ‘Houdini’ singer’s glitz, glamor, and high energy were being reflected through her dress. However, this was also the particular reason she was an eyesore, as the bright colors seemed to rather be a very questionable choice.

6) Demi Moore

The Paris Fashion Week was graced by Demi Moore too, who turned heads with a catsuit. Her suit’s trousers were cropped right above the ankle, featuring a silver, cheetah-like pattern, and she even wore a matching tiny hat.

Demi Moore showed off a new head-to-toe leopard print ensemble 🐆✨ The actress, 63, attended Schiaparelli’s Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week show in the sparkly animal print outfit – complete with a matching hat! 📽️ : #DemiMoore #BradGoreski#ParisFashionWeek pic.twitter.com/qvb5QnN6vc — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) January 26, 2026

Surprisingly, her outfit was the most divisive. While some praised her long jacket inspired by the animal kingdom, others criticized her for looking downright silly and wearing an outfit that seemed to have entered the realm of the absurd.

5) Teyana Taylor

Out of all the entries in the list, Teyana Taylor’s outfit may have been the most disappointing. She attended the event in a lace, knee-length dress, wearing little to nothing underneath.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Schiaparelli (@schiaparelli)

As per USA Today, her headpiece was inspired by Empress Eugenie’s Tiara, one of the many ornaments that were stolen from the Louvre. While her outfit had the potential to turn heads, her decision to promote the naked-dressing trend made her appear like the queen of Victoria’s Secret.

4) Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence photographed at the Dior show during Paris Fashion Week. 📷 pic.twitter.com/CfAHlNozF6 — Film Crave (@_filmcrave) January 26, 2026

Jennifer Lawrence was an absolute mood at the show. She decided to go for comfort, keeping it simple by rocking a light-colored jeans, a white tank top, and a long, black coat. She paired her casual outfit with massive fur sleeve cuffs. This decision downgraded her look, and it appeared from afar that she carried two furry animals with her at the show.

3) Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy decided to be funkier at the show and took pieces from the Dior menswear collection. To achieve this vision, she wore a beige trench coat and a gold-and-red silk scarf attached to the collar.

UNREAL! Anya Taylor-Joy at Dior’s SS26 Couture Show during Paris Fashion Week. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/HQCYRCAhND — Anya Taylor-Joy News (@anyajoynews) January 28, 2026

But just like Lawrence, her look was also dragged down by oversized fur sleeves, which looked like two animals exhibiting a seriously absurd look that just did not feel like herself.

2) Christopher Briney

Christopher Briney has been an eye-candy since his outstanding performance in the Prime Video Original, ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’. Unlike his performance in the show, his fashion choice felt quite questionable, which involved going all brown at the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix)

Briney wore four different shades of brown, ranging from his trousers to his tie. While some may argue that he would have been the center of attention if he went for a different color scheme, others simply trolled him by calling him a ‘melting chocolate bar.’

1) Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman wore a feathered Chanel Métiers d’Art at Paris Fashion Week https://t.co/srRv68EeYO pic.twitter.com/LXgZCT8aq5 — Kaiser@Celebitchy (@KaiseratCB) January 28, 2026

Nicole Kidman was radiating pure diva energy at the show and tried to play it safe with an all-black look, featuring a black dress and dark sunglasses. Sadly, her look did not make the cut, leaving her stranded as one of the worst-dressed celebrities at Paris Fashion Week 2026.