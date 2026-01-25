The Y2K era of fashion holds a mixed bag of emotions, as some millennials find it cringeworthy, while others view it as a restrictive age of fashion. Since fashion is a never-ending cycle, forgotten trends often make a comeback decades later, regardless of the social remarks they once received.

The Y2K era refers to the optimism of the technological age, leading to distinct futuristic-inspired aesthetics that added excitement and helped build the cyberpunk genre. With that being said, here are five items from that period that are back in fashion.

5) Skinny Trousers

After years of being ridiculed for their restrictive look, skinny trousers are making a comeback, marking an end to the domination of baggy and wide-leg jeans. It is an open secret that skinny trousers are among the most criticized pieces of clothing ever introduced, with wearers often struggling to get into them.

But that no longer matters, as many brands are redesigning them with a modern twist, presenting them in a new light. These trousers now feature updated variations often referred to as skinny trousers. While similar to jeggings, designers have made them slightly more relaxed while still maintaining a slim fit.

4) Metallic Fashion and Big Hoops

The 2000s were all about glitz and glam, filling wardrobes with clothing and accessories that felt straight out of the future. Metallic fashion is one such trend that is returning in 2026. It is recommended to opt for metal-like fabrics with a shimmering finish that reflect light.

The BBC series What It Feels Like for a Girl captures this trend well, with a character in episode three wearing a metallic-coated top. The series also subtly highlighted bold fashion choices through oversized metallic hoops, enhancing outfits and drawing attention—moving away from the minimalist hoop trend.

3) Chunky Tech

Back in the day, flip phones and chunky Nokia devices were a vibe. While they cannot compete with today’s smartphones, they were undeniably more fashionable and simpler in design.

This Coralred Galaxy Z Flip7 has to be the best-looking flip phone out there right now. pic.twitter.com/VjX4ahXwzZ — Alvin (@sondesix) July 13, 2025

Now, one does not have to lose sleep over it, because renowned Android smartphone brands are looking to the past for inspiration and are bringing back flip phones, giving a blast from the past. But don’t be mistaken—these devices are packed with power and modern features that make you want to grab one this year.

2) Popcorn Top

With the Y2K era returning in full swing, popcorn tops are popping back as well. This quirky piece of clothing looks shrunken but is ultra-stretchy and pairs perfectly with either low-rise or micro miniskirts. The comical top is a favorite among celebrities because one size fits all.

.@DUALIPA brings back another Y2K trend, this time it’s the divisive popcorn top. https://t.co/u7bWY0G7K3 pic.twitter.com/TS44WZD3CZ — Vogue Runway (@VogueRunway) November 2, 2021

Though they stretch more than their base size, popcorn tops are quite comfortable—and earn brownie points for being intriguing. Over the years, celebrities like Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, and even Machine Gun Kelly have been seen wearing them in public, making it only a matter of time before this outfit regained popularity.

1) Ballet Sneakers

Last but not least, and perhaps the most controversial item making a comeback in 2026, is the ballet sneaker flat, also known as the sneakerina. These shoes quietly returned in 2025, but major footwear brands like Puma and Adidas have restarted launching modern designs.

Ballerina sneakers

Sporty and elegant at the same time 🩰 A thread pic.twitter.com/sY46Kvrsdy — Grace. (@gyanetta_) January 22, 2026

Adidas has amped up the trend on X, launching a whole new Y2K collection reflecting the same look of the period, this time resonating an unapologetic energy.