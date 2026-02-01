A Look Back at the Most Talked-About Met Gala Co-Chair Fashion Moments

The iconic Met Gala (formally known as the Costume Institute Benefit) is one of the biggest fashion events in the world and needs little introduction.

With a new theme, rotating co-chairs, and an ever-evolving guest list each year, the annual event leaves fashion fans eagerly anticipating who will wear what as they walk up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The 2026 Met Gala is scheduled to take place on May 4. Each year, the organizing committee selects new themes, hosts, and guests who will grace the prestigious event. The theme for 2026 is “Costume Art.” The 2025 Met Gala theme was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” while the 2024 theme was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

“Costume Art” refers to creating looks that use the body as a canvas. For years, women were told that fashion came with numerous conditions and restrictions.

When fashion and art first emerged, they were often created within a conscious, static, and standardized framework. Through the 2026 theme, however, creative professionals are being asked to design outfits that reconnect with the body in a more natural way, allowing art to intersect with history once again.

While the concept may appear deep and complex, there is excitement around seeing some of the biggest stars on the carpet, as well as the hosts, showcase their creativity and authenticity.

With the 2026 Met Gala still four months away, let’s take a trip down memory lane and revisit a ranked breakdown of Met Gala co-chair looks over the years, from the most forgettable to the truly iconic.

Katy Perry (2017)

Katy Perry’s 2017 appearance missed the mark entirely. Attending the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between” gala, Perry wore a custom Maison Margiela design by John Galliano.

The look felt more awkward due to a veil and headpiece embroidered with the word “Witness,” a nod to her then-upcoming album. The ensemble ultimately failed to resonate and came across as an offbeat costume rather than high-fashion couture.

Serena Williams (2019)

One of the greatest names in tennis needs no special introduction. Between Grand Slam matches, Williams found time to elevate her fashion game and break barriers in sportswear by ditching plain white activewear in favor of bold colors and striking silhouettes.

However, Serena Williams’ Atelier Versace gown for the “Camp” theme in 2019 was bold but unbalanced. Oversized shoulder details, a dramatic cape, and neon sneakers—which she designed herself—created a visually heavy look and ultimately overshadowed her strong presence.

Harry Styles (2019)

British singer and former member of “One Direction” is considered one of the most fashionable male figures in pop culture. He proved that men can push boundaries at the Met. His sheer Gucci blouse, statement rings, painted nails, and pearl earrings struck the perfect balance between softness and edge, making heads turn.

Known for his creative yet casual fits, like a gold-buttoned coat and Saint Laurent boots, collared shirts, while wearing sunglasses, followed by beautifully printed shirts, his pathway towards fashion evolution has been authentic and rather fantastic.

Nicole Kidman (2003)

While Nicole Kidman is one of the greatest actresses in Hollywood, her 2013 Met Gala look, a Gucci by Tom Ford gown for “Goddess: The Classical Mode,” remains timeless. The one-shoulder silhouette, diamond embellishments was absolutely stunning and were both captivating and unforgettable.

Rihanna (2018)

Billionaire pop singer Rihanna has her own style that she has owned like a true diva. Whether the Fenty Beauty founder was single, taken or pregnant, her Met Gala looks have been unique, fun and stunning.

Rihanna’s papal-inspired Maison Margiela outfit for “Heavenly Bodies” remains one of the most iconic Met Gala looks of all time. As a first-time co-chair, she grabbed attention with her beaded mini dress, matching coat and mitre headpiece. Her striking features and playful persona added to the entire look, making her too “hot” to not look at.