'The View' Whoopi Goldberg Takes a Dig at President Joe Biden's Dog, Commander

Whoopi Goldberg, the moderator of The View, recently made fun of President Joe Biden's dog, Commander, during a heated debate on the popular daytime program. The President's German shepherd was involved in 24 instances of biting with the Secret Service until it was removed from the White House in October 2023, according to a 400-page report that was recently made public.

“A Secret Service report was just released … about a Biden family member …” Goldberg said, obviously finding it difficult to contain her laughter, “… who’s caused a lot of controversy at the White House: their dog. His name is Commander. The report found that there were at least 24 incidents of him biting folks.” “Well, it makes you wonder. What did he see that nobody else saw?” “All you’ve got to do is look at him!” She remarked, wondering what might be going through the dog's head, “‘That’s right, I’m walking, I’m walking here! Woof woof! Imma bite your ass!'” Goldberg added as the controversial untrained dog's picture flashed on the screen.

The View laughed about Biden's untrained dog attacking 24 people and suggested it was in the right.

Whoopi: "Well, it makes you wonder. What did he see that nobody else saw?...He's like, I know you got something in your pocket!..Let me check!" pic.twitter.com/A0aRsz5CQE — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 22, 2024

As per The Daily Wire, in response to the image, the crowd laughed at what co-host Sara Haines said, “You must have missed the 24-bite part of this story when you ‘awwwww.'” “He’s like, ‘I know you got something in your pocket! I don’t know what it is, you can say it’s your hand,” Goldberg continued in sarcasm. "Let me check!" And he checked, and it was the guy’s hand.”

Meanwhile, co-host Joy Behar jokingly questioned if Republicans could somehow assign responsibility for Commander's actions on Hunter Biden. Co-host Sara Haines quipped, “How does it last 24 bites? Cause you have a lot of one-bite rules in states.”

Sara Haines asks the obvious question: Why hasn't the dog been put down yet?

"How does it last 24 bites? Cause you have a lot of one-bite rules in states."

Sunny Hostin says it doesn't matter because he was biting Secret Service agents. pic.twitter.com/tN4XgLari9 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 22, 2024

Returning to the image of the Commander, Goldberg asserted that his presence alone should have been sufficient to get others to back off because it was obvious he was in command. Echoing this, co-host Sunny Hostin remarked, "Listen to his name, Commander." After going through the list of prior presidents and their pets, Goldberg stated that given the political environment of today, “If I was President Biden in the world that we’re living in, I’d have a dog that wasn’t playing too.”

Whoopi and Sunny say the dog's look and name are all anyone needs to know to be careful around it.

WHOOPI: All you have to do is look at him.

SUNNY: Listen to his name, Commander.

WHOOPI: Imma bite your ass!

WHOOPI: If I was Biden...I'd have a dog that wasn't playing too. pic.twitter.com/Uw3pfp9twq — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 22, 2024

As per Decider, only co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin reasoned that the German shepherd should have been re-homed early enough to adjust to the 'stressful' White House environment, “The White House is a uniquely stressful environment for a dog,” Griffin said. “There’s working dogs all over — also mostly the same breed, German shepherds — even in the residence, there’s Secret Service and there’s staff.”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Tasos Katopodis

“I grew up with a German shepherd. I think they are one of the best, most loyal dogs, but they’re protectors by nature. So they did the right thing by re-homing him with somebody in the family. It should have happened a little sooner. Twenty-four bites is actually a lot, and some were bad,” she concluded while discussing the hot topic.