'The View' Hosts Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar Under Fire for Passing 'Inappropriate' Notes

In a surprising turn of events on a recent episode of The View, the Hot Topics table transformed into what seemed more like a high school classroom than a talk show. Whoopi Goldberg, playing the role of the teacher, was ready to delve into the final Hot Topic segment when her co-hosts, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin, derailed the proceedings with their laughter.

While introducing a Hot Topic about a woman who "took to Reddit after she and a colleague drove eight hours to their co-worker's wedding," the moderator interrupted Goldberg in midsentence to look at Hostin and Behar, the latter of whom sank her head to the table and giggled in her seat. "You guys are passing notes on television?" With a laugh, Alyssa Farah Griffin said. Sara Haines joked, "I feel like I'm in church right now," from across the table.

After that, Goldberg invited the two to "share it with the rest of the class," which made Hostin respond. Hostin responded, "Oh, no, no, no, no, we can't. Joy and I, you know, we say inappropriate things." The legal expert was immediately silenced by Behar, who advised her not to "go any further" and that "silence is golden" at that particular moment. After setting Goldberg up to continue the conversation, Griffin let it go and the show went on as usual, as per Entertainment Weekly.

Goldberg stammered through the segment's reintroduction in the meantime. She addressed the crowd, turning to shade, "I'm just trying to do our job. Do y'all remember what I said? So this lady — she and her friend drove to this wedding. She took a colleague for an hour — God bless you all!” Goldberg told Behar to wrap up the explanation after she got off the teleprompter. “[She went eight hours] from the U.K. to Edinburgh, So they go to the wedding. They find out they’re not invited to the reception — just to the church,” she stated.

In a separate incident from this morning's episode of The View, Behar termed former prosecutor Nikki Haley's tearful speech about her military spouse—who is presently stationed overseas—dark. Joy Behar said Sunny Hostin has a "dark heart." Haley's "authentic moment" in which she broke down in tears while talking about her husband was praised by Haines, but Hostin wasn't as eager to accept the Republican candidate's tears. “The operative word is ‘authentic’ for me, And I think Nikki Haley has been inauthentic from day one,” stated Hostin. She further added, “She has flip-flopped. She raised her hand and said that she would vote for [Donald] Trump, which I thought was disqualifying then. She has refused to say that she would not endorse him. She had the slavery gaffes over and over again. This is a woman that I don’t find authentic at all,” as per Decider.