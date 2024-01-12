'The View' Host Joy Behar Revealed Why She Refused to Play Jason Sudeikis' Mom on 'Ted Lasso'

The View host Joy Behar is beloved for her unfiltered thoughts and witty sense of humor. Apart from being a best-selling author, she’s a brilliant and seasoned host of the aforementioned show. Behar is usually joined by her fellow co-hosts: Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin. As mentioned earlier, Behar is known for her blunt opinions and doesn’t hold back on sharing her thoughts on matters. She often considered the gravity of matters and backed up her statements with sound logic. Recently, Behar discussed her time on Ted Lasso, a television series she wrote for.

The Daily Mail Online took note of The View: Behind The Table podcast hosted by the show’s producer Biran Teta. The newest episode saw Behar and Teta in a conversation about the prospect of her possibly acting on the show. The 81-year-old revealed she could’ve bagged the role of Jason Sudeikis’ mother, ‘Dottie Lasso’ on Ted Lasso’s 3rd season. However, she was quick to turn down the opportunity.

Teta probed further to find out the real reason she turned the job down. Behar credits her decision to the intense heat wave in London that made it very difficult for both the actors and crew. She confessed: “It was too hot, you remember? There was a heat wave going on at the time, like, 100-degree weather.” Behar claimed that she preferred to avoid the heat.

She continued to justify her decision by saying: “Listen, I’m a writer, I write my own stuff.” Diplomatically, Behar stated that she doesn’t care about “other people’s stuff.” Moreover, she admitted to being perfectly fine with not being involved. Behar told Teta: “I don’t need to be in everything.” On keenly listening to Behar, Teta expressed his disappointment in her letting go of such a major role as it went on to become the “hottest show.” Without missing a beat, Behar said: “It was not the hottest show on TV.”

The host claimed that if filming took place during any other season she would’ve considered the role. But, given the gravity of the heat wave, she thought better than to risk it. Behar said: “If they were doing it in the spring I would’ve done it maybe, or in the fall, but not in the middle of the heat wave.” The role Behar missed out on eventually went to Becky Ann Baker who currently plays Sudeikis’ mom on the show.

Bring your mom to the Emmys.



The producer brought up Baker’s Emmy nomination to which Behar didn’t appear to be bothered. She nonchalantly said: “Bravo! Good for her.” This earned a chuckle from Teta who decided not to pursue the subject any longer. Generally, Behar usually keeps to herself and appears content with her current endeavors. However, whether or not she’s considering an acting job remains an unknown possibility.

