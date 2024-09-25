'The View' Host Ana Navarro Calls Melania Trump's Limited-Edition Jewelry Collection 'Tacky'

Melania Trump has entered the collectibles business by introducing her limited-edition jewelry line. She recently marketed her 'Lady Liberty '-inspired gold vermeil necklace, "Vote Freedom" on the company's official website. The exquisite piece is priced at $600, however, netizens instantly denounced the collection by calling the Trumps "grifters." The View co-host Ana Navarro labeled it 'tacky' by re-sharing Melania's promotional video on Instagram. "Oh My God. Like really. Oh My God. Add a $600 necklace to the $90 Christmas ornaments the memoir book and the piece-of-shit NFTs. Oh, and the $250k to speak to gay Republicans. Only time Melania shows her face is to extract money from poor suckers," she captioned her post.

She continued, "Seriously, how can people supposedly so rich, be so miserly? What’s she gonna sell next…nipple-rings? This woman should be the First Lady of Home Shopping Network. #tacky In the meantime, @douglasemhoff is working his little heart out for free because he loves his wife and his country. Imagine that!" According to Daily Mail, online users were quick to comment on the post, One person mocked, "This is her Be Best, Be tacky initiative." An Instagram user agreed, "How cheap is that? Just looking at it, it looks like it came from out of one of those claw machines."

Netizens also attacked Melania's post on X, "Your husband says people can’t afford to buy an apple and you’re hawking $600 cheesy necklaces?" someone criticized. "Holy s**t the grifting never ends," an X user slammed.

Y’all silly MAGA’s are going to support this money laundering scheme to. This is a play to get overseas money into their bank accounts don’t waste your $600, this is not meant for you. — Black_Jesis (@BlackRoseNC2A) September 23, 2024

Another person called out, "Y’all silly MAGA’s are going to support this money laundering scheme too. This is a play to get overseas money into their bank accounts don’t waste your $600, this is not meant for you." A netizen raged, "They are playing MAGA for suckers: selling coins, necklaces, Trump printed bibles, this is so f***ing sad and pathetic. If I had friends or family members that are voting Trump I would not let them buy any of this." The criticism carried on Melania's Instagram page as well, "Omg grifting to cash in before she's no longer relevant to Anyone. This is ridiculously hilarious," someone wrote. A netizen mocked: "These things look cheaper by the minute. How hideous." Navarro's post comes after the former First Lady received backlash for her limited edition Christmas ornaments.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Mark Wilson

"To all of my passionate collectors, I am thrilled to unveil 2024’s Limited Edition Ornament series, “Merry Christmas, America!” Each unique piece captures the magic of the holiday season. Let these ornaments inspire cherished memories & bring warmth to your entire family,' she wrote on X, formerly Twitter, read.

"You are dreadful. What a pathetic grifter. Maybe, she doesn't know that historically ex-first ladies never used their position to grift," a person slammed. "You are always trying to sell something. Damn girl. Trump has you out here on the track to pay his legal bills.," another person pointed out. One X user said, "Trump's whole Family are grifters."

A netizen reasoned, "I thought former First Ladies set up charities or tried to help everyday Americans by uplifting those who need it. Michele started a foundation. Hillary started a foundation. And you? You’re selling Christmas ornaments. This is grifting on another level." The ornaments - USA Star, Vote Liberty, Let It Snow, and Love & Freedom, cost between $75 and $90.