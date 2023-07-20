‘The View’ Fans Slam Joy Behar as “Specious and Whiny” For Calling SCOTUS a “Court of Grifters”

Co-host of The View, Joy Behar, is mired in a Twitter controversy after she recently expressed her viewpoint on the US Supreme Court (SCOTUS).

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

Also Read: 'The View's Sunny Hostin And Joy Behar Mock Journalist Geraldo Rivera's Closeness With 'Racist' Donald Trump

The long-delayed Biden scheme, which would have allowed qualified borrowers to be forgiven up to $20,000 in debt and was projected to cost more than $400 billion, was rejected by Supreme Court Justices. The program has been inactive since the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals placed a temporary stay on the program in October. There were over 43 million eligible participants who could have had their student loans forgiven, per NBC News.

Now, there is no doubt that this decision is disputable. There is a lengthy discussion surrounding it, and Behar has chosen to participate in it as well. But The View co-host went on to label the SCOTUS as “a court of grifters.”

So this court of GRIFTERS has decided that they can take a pay off, but people who are still paying off college loans into their 40’s will never get help from the government. — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) June 30, 2023

Behar doesn’t post her ideas on social media all the time, but when she does, there is surely some sort of reaction or blowback. She took to Twitter to express her opinion on the issue and wrote, “So this court of GRIFTERS has decided that they can take a payoff, but people who are still paying off college loans into their 40s will never get help from the government.” After Behar expressed her thoughts on the decision online, the reaction wasn’t too positive. Social media users haven’t been silent about how they feel about Behar either.

Also Read: ‘The View’ Co-host Joy Behar Jokes ‘Lazy’ Arnold Schwarzenegger Had an Affair With His Maid

No one made them go to college that was their choice they took out the loan they pay it back not your average American citizen. You and all the people that are moaning & groaning could all pitch in an pay it for them I hear The View makes big $$$ — NEofTX 🇺🇸 (@NancyEl35569650) June 30, 2023

A Twitter user shared, “You’re supposed to be a role model for young women. Grow up.” Another user slammed Behar, “Specious, un-factual, whiny and what I always expect from you.” The same user, in another tweet, added, “What is it like to be bitter and angry every single day of your life? It must be hell. I pity you, ‘Joy.’” A Twitter user urged her to stop getting angry and take action, “Don’t get angry; make a difference. You have been truly blessed with both talent and wealth. How about you pick ten kids and pay off their loans? Yes?”

Also Read: 'The View' Host Joy Behar Cries While Recalling the 4th of July Incident, 'My Heart Was In My Mouth'

Professional grifter says what? — Michael McCroskey (@MikeMcCroskey) July 1, 2023

Slamming Behar’s talk show, one social media user wrote, “No one made them go to college. That was their choice; they took out the loan, and they pay it back, not your average American citizen. You and all the people that are moaning & groaning could all pitch in and pay it for them. I hear The View makes big $$$.”

I'm glad you weren't around at the founding. — George G (@glgilles) July 1, 2023

Another wrote, “Hahahahahha cry more. Can’t wait till your show gets canceled.” Another user slammed The View, “Oooh grifters now, are they? This is from the biggest bigot on daytime TV. People who borrow money to go to college need to pay back the money they borrowed. How odd a concept. Aren’t grifters the ones who would want me to pay their loans...asking for a friend.”

Cardona: Markwayne Mullin had more than $1.4 million in pandemic loans forgiven. He represents 489,000 eligible borrowers that were turned down today. Marjorie Taylor Greene had more than $180,000 forgiven. She represents 91,800 eligible borrowers who were turned down today pic.twitter.com/SUaHaYChGc — Acyn (@Acyn) June 30, 2023

More from Inquisitr

Meghan McCain Says She’s Ready To ‘Trigger’ After Return To ‘The View’ Sees A Fiery Exchange With Joy Behar

Meghan McCain Announces Her Return To ‘The View’: ‘It’s Almost Time’