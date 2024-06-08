When Travis Barker 'Regifted' a Diamond Heart Necklace to Kourtney Kardashian To Replace a Stolen One

Travis Barker demonstrated his romantic side in an episode of The Kardashians by recreating the engagement proposal for his wife, Kourtney Kardashian. In the episode, Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, joyously celebrated their engagement's first anniversary.

The Blink-182 drummer originally proposed to her in October 2021 with a stunning beachfront setup adorned with numerous white candles and hundreds of red roses. In light of the couple's recent pregnancy announcement, Barker, 47, recreated the memorable experience for her as seen on the June 22 episode of the show, per PEOPLE.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

The couple revisited the identical hotel in Santa Barbara, California, where Travis originally proposed, setting the stage for a sentimental experience. At the beach, Travis recreated the iconic setup from their engagement, leaving 44-year-old Kourtney deeply moved and expressing her delight in a confessional.

She shared, "It was an incredibly special and romantic gesture, unlike anything I've ever experienced before." A grand heart-shaped arrangement of red roses was positioned in the center, encircled by an outer ring in matching hues. The display was further enhanced by the presence of numerous candles carefully placed around it.

As per The U.S. Sun, Travis had gone the extra mile by arranging live music to serenade him and his wife, with a violinist and acoustic guitar player situated close by. Expressing his joy, Travis remarked, "It's just us and a million roses." Kourtney was in awe of the magnificent setup and affectionately kissed Travis as they admired the display. Shortly after, Travis presented her with a sizable gift box, adding another element of surprise to the occasion. Kourtney opened the box, and said: "Oh cute, it's all of our photos."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Kourtney's smile radiated as she unveiled the many pictures in a jewelry box, uttering, "You got my necklace back." Barker chimed in, stating that this replacement was "bigger and it's better." Tenderly, the Blink-182 drummer adorned the necklace around the neck of the Lemme founder, who whispered, "Thank you, my husband."

In the confessional, Kourtney shared the story behind the necklace, saying, "I had received this stunning diamond heart necklace from Travis as a Christmas gift. Unfortunately, it was stolen. However, Travis went above and beyond by getting me the same necklace once again. A little bit more beautiful. I was incredibly thrilled. It was an incredibly thoughtful gesture."

Unlike her sister Kim Kardashian, who had previously experienced a high-profile robbery in Paris involving a gun, Kourtney had not previously discussed any personal experiences with theft or robbery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Returning to the beach, Barker playfully challenged his newlywed wife to join him in a daring venture into the ocean. In a spontaneous act, the couple shed some of their outerwear, holding hands as they joyfully ran into the water.

Following their exhilarating splash, the newly united pair celebrated their love with a toast, raising glasses of champagne in a blissful moment of shared happiness. "We laid in the sand and got dirty and just, like, talked and laughed and drank champagne... This is where I'm meant to be," Kourtney shared with the viewers, as per the reports of Today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 23, 2023. It has since been updated.