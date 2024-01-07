When Alyssa Farah Griffin said that she was still supporting Nikki Haley for the Republican presidential candidacy in 2024, despite Haley's blunder about slavery, Sunny Hostin of The View could not contain her disgust. The co-hosts spoke about the criticism directed at Haley for her original response to a question on what sparked the Civil War, which omitted any mention of slavery. Shortly after, Haley responded to the criticism by stating that the "first thing" she ought to have mentioned was slavery.

Sunny told NO LIES about Nimarata Nikki Haley. #TheView pic.twitter.com/MxTKVCCW4h — The Chanteezy Is Real ♉️ (@iamchanteezy) December 28, 2023

As reported by Decider, Griffin referred to Haley's blunder as "wrong, historically inaccurate, and... pandering" and said she was "dying to respond." Haley's comment was deemed "unacceptable," then she added, "I’m still supporting her in the primary, and here’s why." However, Hostin, who previously called Haley a "chameleon" for allegedly attempting to conceal her Indian heritage, sighed and declined to say "no" when Griffin said she would continue to back Haley in the primary. To comprehend Griffin's thought, Joy Behar told Hostin, "Her or Trump, she goes for her," alluding to a potential confrontation between Haley and Donald Trump.

Hostin added, "Can I just say this? This is not the first time she has been a hypocrite. She said, ‘I, as a South Carolina governor, took down the Confederate flag.’ Nikki Haley, you took down that flag because you were forced to. Because I was there covering that shooting in South Carolina when all those people were murdered by Dylann Roof." She added, "So you can kiss my grits when you try to say some nonsense about you—'You should have said slavery. Everybody knows slavery.’ She didn’t say it intentionally because 85 percent of Republicans are white." The majority of White Americans, Griffin said, did not want to "whitewash slavery." Hostin told Griffin, "You can’t support her. You’re rational." Griffin responded, "I’m just telling you, I’m worried about him being president. I have rung the alarm bells about this: I am not convinced Joe Biden can beat him, so I want other steps in place."

Recently, a voter asked Haley about the causes of the Civil War when she was speaking at a town hall in Berlin, New Hampshire. She said at the time, "Well, don't come up with an easy question or anything. I mean, I think the cause of the Civil War was basically how the government was going to run. The freedoms and what people could and couldn't do." When Haley questioned the guy again on the matter, he said that he wasn't the presidential candidate and that he was more interested in learning her response. He further added, "In the year 2023, it's astonishing to me that you answer that question without mentioning the word slavery." As per Fox News reports, Haley addressed the criticism of her statement: "The first thing I should have said was slavery. I completely agree with that. When you grow up in the South, slavery is a given. Like when you think of the Civil War, you know it was about slavery. That's never been in question."

