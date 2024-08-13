‘The View’ Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Revealed Trump’s Crazy Plan for Kanye West to Unify The Country

Alyssa Farah Griffin previously worked with the Trump administration before she took up the hosting duties on The View. She dropped out in December 2020 and has since become very popular for her bold criticism of former President Donald Trump. She also frequently discloses intriguing details about her time in the White House. A few weeks ago, Griffin shared the wildest request she ever received from Trump during her stint as the White House’s communications director. The incident also involves rapper Kanye West, as reported by Decider.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Joe Raedle

This story surfaced during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live when a fan asked The View co-host to reveal the most unbelievable request that ever landed on her desk. She said, “Oh, this is gonna be dark! To be honest, one day he wanted to have Kanye West come and do a church service on the White House lawn to unify the country. And I could think of few things less unifying than that. We were like, ‘Not the time or place, sir.’” On the other hand, a few years ago, West made headlines for meeting with and vocalizing his support for Trump after he was elected president.

“I felt that I knew people who voted for Trump that were celebrities that were scared to say that they liked him. But they told me, and I liked him, and I’m not scared to say what I like,” he said, as reported by the New York Times. He also said, “There were people who said Trump would never win. I’m talking about the it-will-never-happens of the world, people in high school told you things would never happen." Just days after the 2016 general election, West publicly backed Trump during a November concert in California.

Alyssa Farah Griffin has shared the “wildest” request she received from former president Trump during her eight months working as the White House’s director of communications.Trump wanted to have Kanye West come do a church service on the White House lawn to unify the country. — Southern Suburban Mom (@GeriLake2) July 25, 2024

Showing his support for Trump, West once said, "You don't have to agree with Trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought," as reported by ABC News. Since leaving Trump's White House in December 2020, Griffin has frequently criticized his policies and ethics. She once said, “Listen, the day that will break my heart are two things happening: Nikki Haley endorsing Donald Trump and if Mike Pence does,” as reported by the New York Times.

Backbencher in the Trump Administration, Alyssa Farah, like so many other sleazebags, had only glowing reviews of the Trump Administration until long after she left. A loser then, and a loser now! More to follow. https://t.co/ThDpNVnARA — Kurt Whitlock (@KurtWhitlock) May 23, 2023

In May 2023, Trump took to Truth Social to slam his former White House staffer, labeling her a “sleazebag” and a “backbencher” in a harsh post. “Backbencher in the Trump Administration, Alyssa Farah, like so many other sleazebags, had only glowing reviews of the Trump Administration until long after she left. A loser then, and a loser now! More to follow,” Trump posted. He also wrote, “Word is that they are revolting at the ‘View’ and CNN, and want Farrah OUT! Much more to come." This surfaced after Griffin mentioned that Trump acted inappropriately with young female staffers during her time at the White House, according to the New York Post.