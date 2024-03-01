Justin and Hailey Bieber Appear 'Glum' and 'Miserable' While Leaving Late-Night Church Service

In September 2018, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber tied the knot in a small ceremony; the pair commemorated their fifth wedding anniversary the previous year. But it seems like the two have been having marital problems for a while. The couple's church pastor recently penned a strange public appeal for them on his Instagram story sparking 'separation rumors', he wrote: "Christians, please when you think of Justin and Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection, and draw close to the lord." Upon being spotted together leaving a late-night church service in Los Angeles, California, the couple added fire to the speculations. Stepping out of Churchome Church at Saban Theatre, the duo appeared troubled and 'miserable'.

As per The US Sun, The Rhode Skin founder accessorized her cozy outfit with yellow sunglasses that showcased a yellow tint, she wore a stylish yellow pullover with an argyle motif and baggy jeans. The Yummy singer stood slightly behind her, wearing khakis, a black scarf tied around his face, and a hoodie pulled over his head. However, Bieber sported a downcast expression. He covered most of his face to avoid media attention. The couple, who are approaching their sixth year of marriage, seemed unhappy since there has been conjecture recently that they would be divorcing.

Video of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber seen leaving Churchome Church at Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills,California pic.twitter.com/lJzAOyy04d — Justin Bieber News (@jbtraacker) February 29, 2024

Concerned fans shared their opinions on a Reddit forum, "Something isn’t right with him, and he looks worse every time he’s seen in public," one fan said about the Baby hitmaker. "Ohh they look so happy! Wait….," a second fan wrote. "He’s only hiding with her now. He legit was seen a week or two ago smiling Alone," said a third fan. "Yikes he looks miserable," added a fourth fan. A fifth fan noted, "His fans always say 'yeah well he just doesn’t like paparazzi he’s always happy with Hailey when they’re not around' bro do you not see the state of this man he looks Gone."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

The model's father, Stephen Baldwin, reshared the same video on his Instagram Stories shortly after the couple's church pastor posted the mysterious message on his story. A follower uploaded a screen grab of the post to a different Reddit discussion and commented, "So weird her father is posting this." "I think they are soft-launching their divorce. It’s clear as day," said another fan in response. Fans speculated that the Biebers were already secretly separated, leading Baldwin to make this strange post. After checking into their hotel, the social media influencer was seen dancing during the Super Bowl sans the Sorry singer. Later, she struggled to recall any amusing Valentine's Day memories. The couple has been comparatively quiet in recent weeks. Their recent church visit has convinced fans that they have hit a rough patch in their relationship and may be separating soon.