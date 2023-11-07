Associates of former President Donald Trump are selling ideas to calm public uproar about his return to the Oval Office by employing the military to put down prospective protests. Trump insiders are reportedly discussing using the Insurrection Act shortly after Trump's inauguration, as reported by the Washington Post. Trump has reportedly discussed using the Justice Department to go after these individuals for their actions during Trump's one term in office. These include names like one of Trump's former lawyers, Ty Cobb, who is mentioned in the report, along with former Attorney General Bill Barr, former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, and former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A. Milley.

Trump has reportedly begun plotting to use his second term to prosecute his critics, created an enemies list of names of people to target, and drafted plans to invoke the Insurrection Act to quell any protest. Sounds like the beginning of a dictatorship.https://t.co/nekjyXVZJn — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 5, 2023

Also Read: New Poll Reveals How Donald Trump Snagged a Substantial Lead Over Joe Biden in Five States

A group of conservative think tanks calling themselves Project 2025 have reportedly "unofficially outsourced" the task of writing such plans. The publication uncovered internal documents showing that this was listed as an urgent priority for a hypothetically revived Trump government. Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung released a statement: "President Trump is focused on crushing his opponents in the primary election and then going on to beat Crooked Joe Biden. President Trump has always stood for law and order and protecting the Constitution." To this end, members of the Project 2025 team have begun formulating a strategy to eliminate a decades-old Justice Department policy meant to prevent conflicts of interest within the executive branch. Some allies have even suggested that allowing the president to directly direct prosecutions through the DOJ (the United States Department of Justice) would pose no problems at all.An ongoing $250 million civil fraud trial involves a case in which Trump is accused of organizing widespread business fraud by misrepresenting his net worth, and the former president is scheduled to testify. The complaint was initiated by New York Attorney General Tish James, who claims that Trump, his adult sons, and their business acquaintances lied to banks and insurers about Trump's wealth to get better deals. In the recent trials, the sons of the former president have presented conflicting denials of any participation in the financial records at issue. As reported by Politico, Donald Trump Jr. repeatedly blamed the responsibility for alleged fake paperwork on accountants for the Trump Organization. He said, "I relied on Mazars and my accounting team to tell me what is accurate within the confines of accounting. That’s why we have accountants."

“Donald Trump and allies have begun mapping out specific plans for using the federal government to punish critics and opponents should he win a second term…and his associates drafting plans to potentially invoke the Insurrection Act on his first day…” https://t.co/E4BESSGp7l — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 5, 2023

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Desiree Navarro

On the other hand, Eric Trump originally denied knowing anything about the records or having any connection with them. Later, however, he revealed that he was aware of them and had been asked by the company's controller to help prepare notes for the document. He said in the court, "I never had anything to do with the statement of financial condition.... I don’t believe I ever saw or worked on a statement of financial condition. I don’t believe I would have had knowledge of it.” He further went on to add, “It’s just not what I did for the company, sir."

Also Read: Volodymyr Zelenskyy Pushes US for More Aid, Claims Donald Trump "Can't Manage This War" in Ukraine

More from Inquisitr

Hilarious AI-Generated Photos of Donald Trump Resisting Arrest and Running From the Cops Goes Viral

New Poll Suggests RFK Jr Might Attract 1 in 7 U.S. Voters for 2024 Presidential Election