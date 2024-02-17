'The View' Allegedly Censored Jennifer Lopez's Response About Self-Funding Her New Movie

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most noteworthy celebrities who created a major impact in the entertainment industry. Lopez is beyond proficient in her skills as a famous singer, dancer, and actress. Recently, she created an amalgam of all three traits, concocting an album/movie: This is Me…Now: Love. Her upcoming endeavor caught the eye of The View, landing her an interview with the panelists including Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro. While the entire conversation seemed great, it appears that the show completely censored Lopez discussing self-funding her music. Could there be another motive behind her muted response?

Thursday’s episode of the show saw Navarro lay down a question about Lopez investing $20 Million from her pocket into the success of the aforementioned endeavor. Entertainment Weekly learned that the show intentionally censored a specific portion of Lopez’s response. Before the audio could get cut, Lopez explained the motivation behind her album/musical movie, “I think it was hard for people to understand what I was trying to do…”

She added, “I didn’t want to do videos or a collection of videos, that wasn’t the goal.” The Ain’t Your Mama singer further clarified, “It’s not quite a long-form movie, it’s somewhere in between.” That’s what prompted Navrro’s question mentioned earlier about Lopez shelling out money from her pocket.

With a gentle giggle, Lopez began another explanation saying, “It’s kind of like this meta musical kind of thing, that’s like a new thing, and I wanted to do a new thing.” Lopez iterated on how her newest masterpiece was something no one “understood” which led there to a lack of financing.

Hence, taking matters into her own hands, Lopez stuck to the decision of taking care of the money part of it by herself. Just as she said, “At the end of the day, I was like, you know….” The audio abruptly gets redacted. All that was visible was Lopez mumbling a few other words with the fellow hosts keenly listening.

While it lasted for a mere few minutes, the audio eventually returned with the applause of the audience being the first thing to have been heard. Lopez on the other hand seemed to be cheerful as she said, “I’ll show them, I’ll show them!” What the Maid In Manhattan actress said continues to remain an elusive mystery.

Whether or not it was a story based on her experience or something entirely different remains under speculation. Nonetheless, Lopez concluded her thoughts with a final remark: “Then, when I showed them, they were like, ‘Oh, we love that!” One would wonder what she actually revealed to them! Neither Lopez nor the show’s representative have reached out to comment on the matter.