Vannessa Cross Applauds Fellow TLC Star Tammy Slaton On Her Weight Loss Journey

The weight loss journey can be isolating and depressing, but Tammy Slaton has "best friends" to cheer her on. The 1000 Lb Sister star has come a long way in her fitness journey, and fellow TLC personality Vannessa Cross is lifting her spirits and applauding her for having come so far, as per TV Showsace.

Although Cross is busy with her own weight loss journey, she's ensuring Slaton is being lauded for her efforts. Both women have been getting attention and praise from the viewers because they are taking crucial steps toward health and wellness goals.

Social media users have appreciated the amiable exchange between the TLC stars. The cast of 1000 Lb Best Friends has witnessed a drastic transformation, including that of Cross'. She started off unenthusiastic about the full journey but gradually fell in love with exercise, nutrition and fitness.

Cross' own journey had been full of challenges. However, after she received bariatric surgery, she gave hope to her 1000 Lb Best Friends co-stars and encouraged them to navigate their hardships. She's happily willing to cheer on her fellow TLC personalities, and the internet is lauding her for it.

Sometime back, Cross posted a video of herself dancing in a black silk robe and evidently taking pride in her transformation. Her progress has been commendable. After rejoicing in her positive results, she's proud to be Slaton's cheerleader.

Similarly, Slaton shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram account. The image showed her donning a white and floral maxi dress. Although she didn't mention any scale reading or her exact weight, the dress appears several sizes smaller than what she'd normally wear.

Until Slaton herself reveals how much weight she's lost, fans can only speculate that she's on the right track. Her transformation was quite obviously visible, and many fans complimented her that "she looked cute." Cross was amongst the first few people who left a heartwarming comment.

"GIRL! YESS QUEEN you look amazing!!!! I am so proud of you!!! It was not easy, trust me I know, but you did it," praised Cross. Another fan, @str33t.rat, uplifted Slaton by saying, "You look amazing!!!! You are a whole new Tammy!!"

One fan came in support of Slaton and criticized all her haters who left rude comments about the need to wear a bra. @jessica_holton1 slammed, "After all that weight she lost, that's all you all have to say really? Ridiculous. Of course, things have gone a little more droopy, but that's not the point here. She's come a long way."

Generally, the comments were positive and motivational. Her transformation is an inspiration to many others like her, which includes her own sister, Amy. Her weight loss so far has influenced people positively.

Currently, she is struggling with a lot of loose skin. She's not eligible for skin removal yet, but until then, some well-wishers on social media encouraged her to wear sturdy innerwear. It won't be long till Slaton becomes unrecognizable and overcome all her health and weight loss challenges.

