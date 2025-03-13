The SHOCKING Reason Donald Trump Didn’t Serve in the War—What Really Stopped Him?

As part of the fight against Vietnam, millions of young American men were drafted into the US Army between 1955 and 1973.

Donald Trump, 22, stayed at home in the United States with his family even though he was of the right age to go to war during the most difficult year of the global fight. What unique conditions enabled this 6’2″ athletic college student—who would later become the first convicted felon to hold the presidency—to avoid serving his country?’

During the deadliest years of the Vietnam War, Trump was in his early twenties. 16,899 Americans lost their lives in 1968, a particularly horrific year in Southeast Asia. The 22-year-old potential politician, meanwhile, was enjoying his college graduation.

According to his 2016 biography, Trump Revealed: An American Journey of Ambition, Ego, Money, and Power, the New York-born mogul had already escaped being drafted four times by this point because attending college was considered a valid excuse for postponing at the time.

However, another round of conscription was scheduled just weeks before his eagerly anticipated graduation. But fortunately for Trump, he would shortly receive a medical diagnosis that would prevent him from going to war for the fifth time.

In 1968, medical professionals informed the father of five that he had bone spurs. Growths that develop in your spine or joints and potentially harm other bones, muscles, or tendons are known as bone spurs.

Additionally, Trump was deemed ineligible for military service due to the illness, which allowed him to defer for the sixth time and work for his father’s company instead. The New York Times reported that Trump had ‘heel spurs’.

The news site was informed by Dr. Elysa Braunstein, the daughter of the late foot doctor Dr. Larry Braunstein, that her father had previously rented a room from Donald Trump’s father, Fred Trump. Regarding Trump’s heel, she added, “I realize it was a favor, but did he examine him? I’m not sure.” Trump, now 78, told The Times that he has never required foot surgery when questioned about his condition in recent years.

“Over some time, it healed up,” he informed the magazine. At the time, deferring the draft was widespread, particularly among wealthy families with college-age children or those with significant power. Men may avoid enlisting in the army for various reasons, such as getting married and starting a family, in addition to medical and educational ones.