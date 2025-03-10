Trump Says ‘They Rigged the Election and I Became President’—Was He Joking or Admitting the Truth?

A clip featuring Donald Trump has resurfaced online, creating quite a stir. In the viral video, the Republican President is seen allegedly admitting, “They rigged the election, and I became President.” In the clip, FIFA President Gianni Infantino is seen standing beside him, as he gives this alleged statement. On internet, people have engaged in discussions to conclude whether the video is from recent time or from before.

Some claimed that, he was referring to the 2020 election, which he lost to his Democrat rival Joe Biden, while others think he was talking about the 2024 one. The video has been since circulated across various social media platforms including X (Twitter), Instagram, Bluesky, and more.

Alongside various theories, many also questioned whether the viral video is at all authentic. It turns out that the video is definitely real, and Donald Trump indeed delivered the statement that created significant buzz. However, there’s more to it. The viral clip is from his meeting with International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) President Gianni Infantino. On March 7, 2025, the U.S. President met with Infantino to sign an executive order which will establish a White House task force during the FIFA World Cup 2026 event. U.S. and cities across Canada, as well as Mexico, will be the hosts for the highly-anticipated ceremony. While discussing the forthcoming event, Trump also talked to reporters, and it was when he delivered the statement that was cut out and circulated as a clip on social media.

Here’s the full statement:

“I love what he said, like three Super Bowls a day for a month. That’s what it is. That’s really amazing when you think of it. I’ve never heard that expression. That’s a lot. You know when we made this [plan] it was made during my term, my first term, and it was so sad because they said, ‘Can you imagine? I’m [you’re] not going to be President. And that’s too bad.’ And what happened is, they rigged the election, and I became President. So that was a good thing, that was a good thing, that was quite an achievement for both of us. So I’ll be President during the World Cup.”

The beginning of the full video shows that Donald Trump indeed said, “They rigged the election, and I became President,” so the clip question is not doctored or unauthentic. However, he refrained from clarifying whether he was referring to the 2020 election or the 2024 one, which he won, taking over the White House for the second time.