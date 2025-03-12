Bizarre! Donald Trump Is ‘Not Allowed’ to Drive His New Tesla—Here’s Why!

Donald Trump lives life king-size! Undoubtedly, the president enjoys the privileges he gets as the head of the state, which adds to splurging on luxury items. As we know, Elon Musk and Donald Trump are closely working together to bring back the golden age of America. Trump recently purchased a new Tesla Model S to show support for Musk. Trump announced the news via his social platform.

According to Investopedia, Tesla positioned itself as one of the few successful independent automakers and pioneers in the electric car market. The Model S, which President Trump purchased, is an elegant luxury sedan that starts at $74,990 and is ranked best in class for safety by Euro NCAP.

However, Donald Trump cannot fully enjoy the feel of his new Tesla and take it out on a spin. Reportedly, US presidents are not allowed to drive their cars! Yes, weird, right?

When he bought the car, the 78-year-old admitted he knew this rule, telling reporters, “I’m gonna buy one. Now, here’s the bad news. I’m not allowed to drive. I haven’t driven a car in a long time and love to drive cars. ” I’m not allowed to use it. Can you believe it?”

Meanwhile, presidents reportedly cannot drive their vehicles for their safety. Even after presidents leave office, the Former Presidents Act ensures they have protection and a driver to take them around so they do not get harmed or put themselves in danger by being behind the wheel.

The last president who drove independently was Lyndon B. Johnson, who served as president of the United States from 1963 to 1969. However, there are exceptions to this rule.

Presidents can drive their cars inside private property, including residences. Moreover, a known golf enthusiast, Donald Trump, was spotted driving his golf car. Hence, Trump said he would keep the new purchase at the White House and that his staff could use it. “I’m gonna let people at the place use it,” he told reporters, adding, “They are all excited about that.”

Furthermore, Donald Trump supported Elon Musk’s Tesla, after Tesla shares cratered amid market fears spurred by Trump’s tariffs and backlash to Musk’s controversial role in cutting the US government.

After Donald Trump returned to the White House, Musk was allowed to take on several responsibilities. One includes being the advisor for Trump’s newly created department, DOGE, which operates as an advisory body with at least four employees dedicated to each government agency.

While Trump-Musk supporters are happy to see the two revolutionary leaders together to make America great again, several other anti-Musk and Trump supporters are unhappy because they feel the Tesla CEO has been given too much power in too little time. What do you think about the electric Tesla cars? Would you buy one?