78-year Old Donald Trump ‘Cannot’ Drive His New Tesla But Doesn’t Shy from Mocking Biden

The fact that Donald Trump and Elon Musk are the closest buddies is no longer news. However, recently, Trump took his solidarity with Musk to the next level as the American President bought a Tesla following the dip that Musk’s brand has been witnessing over his role in the American parliament.

Trump brought a red-colored Tesla that was parked outside the White House. While all of it seemed quite a fancy affair, Trump’s age became evident as he got inside the car and was visibly confused by all the machinery inside. According to a video posted on X, Trump is seen getting all amazed in the driver’s seat, and Musk sits beside him as his passenger.

The President, in a state of awe, gave out compliments like “that’s beautiful,”, “wow,” “everything’s computer”, etc. It was all fine until Musk asked if he wanted to drive the car. That is when Trump appeared hesitant. He seemed to ask someone outside the vehicle, “You don’t want me to drive it, do you?”

This clearly showed how confused and scared he was, which is an understandable reaction given his age. However, when another onlooker mentioned that Joe Biden had driven an electric vehicle, Trump got triggered and said, “You’re the only one that saw it.”

Trump can be referring to the rumor that Biden never drove that electric truck by himself, as there were two steering wheels in it, and the person on the passenger side actually drove the truck. However, AP has already debunked that rumor, and one thing has been established: Biden loves and knows his cars, no matter what.

It should be noted here that Trump was compelled to buy a Tesla because Musk’s brand of cars has recently been the target of various acts of vandalism, and the company’s stock prices have also been dropping massively. This is mainly happening because of how Musk has been handling various federal departments and their employees, with rampant budget cuts and mass firings.

Tesla cars have now become sites of protests, with owners of the cars even going as far as removing or hiding the Tesla logo from their cars to keep them safe. However, Trump had previously referred to these acts as the doings of “radical left lunatics” and given how he thinks Musk is doing a great service to America, he came forward and bought a Tesla himself in the hope of inspiring people to do the same.

Whether his act will increase the stock prices or the car brand’s sales remains to be seen. However, one thing that did become clear because of this whole thing is Trump’s age and his incompetence with technology. No matter how he tries to diminish Biden’s abilities to handle his cars, his own incompetency became a public spectacle, and it now remains to be seen if this gives birth to another round of car-related feud between Trump and Biden.