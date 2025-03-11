When Donald Trump was elected as the American President for the second time, he had made big promises. There were a list of things that he had promised to get done right on his first day, but unsurprisingly, none of them were done on the day he was sworn in as the President and now that he has completed 50 days in office, a lot of his promises have remained unfulfilled.

Trump had admitted himself that getting elected for the second time saved him a lot of trouble. Now, with things shaping up the way they are in America, it seems like Donald Trump is the only person, besides a handful of his closest allies including Elon Musk, is the only person benefitting from his Presidency.

One of the biggest promises that Trump had made before coming back to power was controlling the price of everyday items. However, the prices of eggs have reached a record high since Trump’s election and various other grocery items and everyday things have also been increasing.

Moreover, with Donald Trump’s sky high tariffs that he has been applying on products from China, Canada, and Mexico, Americans should be prepared for higher prices of cars, sports equipment, among other things. Property prices have also been increasing and with the kind of deals that the Trump administration has been making with private financial agencies, the American middle class will find it even more difficult to own houses of their own.

Higher education has also been affected badly under Donald Trump’s presidency. From hiring unqualified people in higher ranks to increasing the cost of student loans, the Trump administration has been targeting the higher education sector ever since he came back to power.

Moreover, Trump has also been involving Elon Musk in government decisions and has also given him a department of his own. With his own department, DOGE, Musk and Trump collaboratively have been slashing down various government departments citing reasons of budget cut while it’s evident that they are targeting departments that do not align with their view of the new America.

All of these actions clearly indicate that Donald Trump is very far away from fulfilling the promises he made during his Presidential campaign. Besides golfing his time away, Trump has also given out a list of words that are apparently banned and cannot be used by various federal departments and employees. This list includes words like “gender”, “climate crisis”, “equality”, “anti-racism”, “community diversity”, “mental health”, “victims”, “minorities” to name a few. His agenda seems to be clear with this list as since he has come back, Trump has made it a major goal of his to ensure that any kind of inclusivity and diversity is eliminated from America.

With his recent meeting with Ukrainian PM Volodymyr Zelenskyy going horribly south and declining relationships with China, Canada, and Mexico, it now remains to be seen how Trump manages to fulfil any of his promises that are not dictatorial in nature. With mass deportations and tighter border rules, the only motivations of Trump seems to be governing America under a fascist and dictatorial leadership.