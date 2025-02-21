Donald Trump’s Day One Promises Fall Apart—Here’s What He Hasn’t Done

Donald Trump is not new to making arbitrary claims and promises, which are often far from being true or achievable. He has retained this trait, and the media limelight has never once shied away from Trump because of this very reason.

Trump kept true to his characteristics as he had made a series of promises that he ensured would be fulfilled on the very first of his swearing-in as the American President. However, as it is now publicly recorded, Trump has spent a significant amount of time in his first month in office playing golf and not keeping the promises he made.

One of the major promises that Trump made during his Presidential campaign was the certainty that food prices would come down once he was elected. However, much to the dismay of the American public, he has failed miserably in keeping that promise.

Instead, egg prices have gone shooting through the roof, and the reason behind this is the spread of the H5N1 bird flu virus. To make things worse, the Trump administration had gotten rid of those very government employees who were tasked with coming up with a solution for the virus spread.

Another promise that Trump vowed to get done on his very first day was putting an end to gender-affirming medical care. While the Trump administration has been working really hard in this regard, they have not yet achieved even a little of the success that they had promised would be theirs on Trump’s first day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CNN (@cnn)

Moreover, the mandates and regulations that Trump and his team have given out in this regard have been challenged by multiple courts and authority figures.

Trump also made the bizarre promise of putting an end to the Russia-Ukraine war right on the day he joined. He made this promise back in 2023 during the CNN Town Hall. His exact words were, “They’re dying, Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying. And I’ll have that done — I’ll have that done in 24 hours.”

Unfortunately, he has now been in the office for more than 24 hours and has not been able to stop the mentioned war. Moreover, he has rather made things worse with his attempts to keep a good relationship with Russia and not bother about Ukraine.

Another extremely twisted promise that Trump had vowed to achieve on his very first day was to revoke the birthright citizenship rule in America. This promise was in line with his views of all the immigrants being criminals and dangerous.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CNN (@cnn)

However, Trump has obviously not been able to keep this promise because one executive order passed by him would not scrap away the various rules and laws that are already in place. Therefore, his promise to impose bigotry on his very first day in office remains unachieved.

These promises had previously generated a lot of backlash for their bizarre and absurd nature, and the fact that he has failed to keep any of these promises has further attracted criticism.

It now remains to be seen how long it will take Trump to implement what he had promised and if he will be able to do so during his term as the American president.