Donald Trump Reminds Americans What Having a President Looks Like Within One Month

Donald Trump‘s comeback demonstrates what happens when leaders are approachable, involved, and even do interviews. The most noticeable difference from the Joe Biden’s time in office, one month into President Donald Trump’s term, is that we have a president once more. For the most part, the American people were seemingly in the dark for the past four years.

Who was in command? The policies were being made by whom? That kind of uncertainty is not possible given the Trump administration’s clarity and openness. As promised throughout the campaign, the president is carrying out his promises. He is both controlling and leading.

Although it has been thrilling to observe the White House’s rapid pace of activity, some people appear to yearn for the times when the president didn’t attend events or speak to the media.

President Trump on his administration’s successes after almost one month in office: “We’ve accomplished more in four weeks than most administrations accomplish in four years.” pic.twitter.com/skhPh9kNBk — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) February 19, 2025

People “have to” pay attention to Trump, according to one school of thought. CNN host Brian Stelter wrote on X on Super Bowl Sunday: “Consider this: A year ago, you could go days without seeing or thinking about Biden. You’re fortunate now if you can avoid thinking about President Trump for hours at a time. He cannot be avoided. And he prefers it that way. Today: The Trump Bowl doubles as the Super Bowl.

Indeed, the president was mainly hidden in February of last year as his mental illness had not yet been revealed. America wouldn’t learn what the White House, with the assistance of their media allies, had been hiding until June. The idea that the Biden administration was typical, or typical is merely a façade. The president being hidden away and being attacked for raising questions about it was not normal.

It was commonplace to see the president on Super Bowl Sunday prior to the Biden years. Pre-Super Bowl interviews were enjoyable for President Barack Obama. He wanted to make sure the nation heard from him directly because he knew they would be watching. It appears that the Brian Stelter of the world has forgotten what it’s really like to have a president. “The Obama Bowl” wasn’t that.

The fact that people have been ignoring politics for the past four years is another canard. People were unable to ignore politics as prices surged, illegal immigrants flooded the nation, and the Biden administration produced disasters like the exit from Afghanistan.

🇺🇸 daily reminder 🇺🇸 Trump’s back in the White House, and he’s been busy like a bee! 🐝 In just one month, he’s: – Signed over 200 executive actions because why stop at 100?

– Reduced illegal border crossings by 93% – that’s a wall of bureaucracy working!

– Invested over $1.1… pic.twitter.com/ZfEFWPofPB — SunshineFINDS (@SunShine33finds) February 18, 2025

Parents couldn’t, for sure. Prior to Trump, parents had to constantly be on guard against attacks on their kids from all directions. In addition to schools, other places where children were targeted for indoctrination included the library, the pediatrician’s office, the media they watched, and more. Disney, a venerable American corporation, was seen to be smugly incorporating woke content into its shows and boasting about it during internal meetings.

Behind their parents’ backs, schools would transition children by giving them a new name and outfits to make them look like the opposite gender. The Biden administration considered looking into the parents under “domestic terrorism” legislation when they filed a lawsuit against the Justice Department after the parents legitimately complained.