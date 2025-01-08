Joe Biden’s Presidency ‘Below Average’, Latest Gallup Poll Reveals Shocking Results

Joe Biden‘s term as the President of the US has come to an end and the consensus is out. A recent poll that was conducted showed exactly what the Americans thought of Biden’s regime.

According to a poll conducted by the Gallup Survey, Biden hasn’t received glowing recommendations from the general public. 37% of the people who took the survey thought of him as “below average.” Another 17% of the survey takers said the 46th US President was a “poor” leader.

There was a small class of survey takers who had the exact opposite opinion than the majority. 6% of them thought of the Democrat as “outstanding.” He was voted as “above average” by 13% of the people. 26% stayed on the fence while noting that Joe Biden made an “average” President.

A chart that accompanied the survey showed exactly where Biden stood when compared with past US Presidents. The Democrat received a -35 net positive rating on the chart. The only person on the chart ranking lower than Biden is Richard Nixon. Nixon who was the 37th President was infamously known for the Watergate Scandal. He eventually resigned from the position to avoid impeachment. Nixon received a net positive rating of -42.

John Kennedy dominated the chart with a massive margin and a ranking of +68. Ronald Reagan who was the 40th President comes in second with a ranking of +38. Another notable score on the chart belongs to Barack Obama. The member of the Democratic party received a score of +21.

The difference in opinion between the Democrats and Republicans is clear from another chart in the Gallup Survey. 44% of Democrats in total think that Biden will be remembered as outstanding or above average. 16% disagreed by noting that he made a poor or below-average leader.

The Republicans had a strikingly contrasting opinion. 76% thought of him to be a poor leader. Another 17% voted him as a below-average President.

Donald Trump who is set to be sworn in as the 47th US President is -4 on the net positive ranking chart. The Presidential re-elect is being judged based on his first term as president. The public opinion of Trump reached an all-time low in January 2021 when he finished his first term as the President.

In 2021, Trump had a net positive rating of -32. Public perception of the Republican seems to have changed massively since his current score is -4 in contrast to what it was 4 years ago. The staggeringly low score that Trump received in 2021 can be blamed on the Capitol attacks.