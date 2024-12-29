Joe Biden Signs Bill Officially Making The Bald Eagle America’s National Bird

President Joe Biden is an impressive multitasker! On his last Christmas Eve at the Oval Office, the notable personality signed a total of 50 bills into law. Among these bills was one that made the bald eagle the official bird of the country. Other notable bills include preventing members of Congress from obtaining their pensions if convicted of crimes and restraining federal agencies from issuing useless reports.

The affluent political figure also passed on the much-needed anti-hazing standard to address violence and deaths surfacing on higher education campuses around the state. With just a few days left for his term to end, this seems like a beneficial step by Joe Biden for the betterment of America.

The Bald Eagle signifies power and strength. Particularly in North America, it also represents resilience, vision, power, leadership, and authority. Interestingly, the bald eagle has emerged on the Great Seal of the United States, which has been used in official documents since 1782. The design seems to be truly unique, featuring an eagle, an olive branch, arrows, a flag-like shield, the motto “E Pluribus Unum,” and a constellation of stars. It is also used in military insignia and government agencies, signifying the unity and strength of the nation.

As per sources, the word “bald” refers to an old English use of the word denoting “white” since the head is distinctly feathered. Additionally, the bald eagle is also safeguarded under the National Emblem Act of 1940, which makes it illegal to sell or hunt the creature. The birds were once on the verge of extinction, but thankfully, their population has greatly increased since 2009.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Biden (@joebiden)

While people had mixed reactions to the bill passing, Jack Davis, co-chair of the National Bird Initiative for the National Eagle Center, highlighted the joy of it and said the following words in an official statement: “For nearly 250 years, we called the bald eagle the national bird when it wasn’t,” she said. But now the title is official, and no bird is more deserving.”

However, as per the BBC, not all the notable leaders felt the same. Founding Father Benjamin Franklin objected to the creature being chosen to represent the country, calling it a “bird of bad moral character.” Aside from this widely appreciated bill, Joe Biden has also signed a bill supported by reality TV star and influencer Paris Hilton, which mentions treatment centers and care facilities serving the youth accountable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Biden (@joebiden)

Furthermore, as per Reuters, Biden has passed out orders to add 66 new judges to understaffed federal courts nationally and commuted the sentences for 37 out of 40 federal inmates on death row, converting them to life in prison without parole, and assisted a full and unconditional pardon for his son Hunter. This news comes as Joe Biden is concluding his term before passing the presidency to President-elect Donald Trump on January 20, 2025.