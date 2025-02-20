Trump’s First Month Report Card—Latest Poll Shows SHOCKING Results!

President Donald Trump‘s approval ratings have slightly declined since the first week of his second term a month ago. On Wednesday, three new national polls were released, revealing surprising numbers. A new Quinnipiac University survey, conducted on Feb. 13-17, revealed that forty-five per cent of voters approve of how he is handling his presidency, while 49% disapproved. This is a new drop from the 46% (approval) and 49% (disapproval) rating published in a Quinnipiac survey released in late January, when Trump just took over the White House.

Meanwhile, last month’s Gallup poll showed 47%-48% approval/disapproval, while the new national survey from Gallup indicated 45% approval for Trump, while a staggering 51% disapproval. Similarly, the latest Reuters/Ipsos national survey, conducted from February 13 to 18, showed the president at 44% approval and 51% disapproval. The previous Reuters/Ipsos poll, conducted during the first week of Donald Trump’s second term in office, revealed a 45%-46% approval/disapproval.

These new poll numbers translate into a huge partisan divide over the president’s performance so far at the White House. While the majority of Republicans (Nine out of ten) participating in the Quinnipiac poll approved of Trump’s performance, the numbers dropped to 43% among independents and only 4% among his Democrat rivals. The Gallup national survey also revealed a similar result. “Ninety-three percent of Republicans, 37% of independents, and 4% of Democrats approve of Trump’s job performance overall,” the poll highlighted.

However, the Gallup survey also noted that while Donald Trump’s approval rating is declining, the U.S. citizens’ approval of Congress rose to 29% in the latest poll. Notably, Congress has received the highest approval in the Gallup survey since May 2021.

Congrats to Democrats for hitting their lowest approval rating ever of 21%. You are paving the way for a much needed third party! — Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) February 20, 2025

Nevertheless, his approval ratings are far better in the second term than when he started in 2017. It was a negative territory, and Trump couldn’t rise above water with the numbers. It remained the same, if not declining further, throughout his first term in office. Then Joe Biden took over, and he managed to stay stable for the first six months of his presidency. His approval hovered between the low to mid-50s, while disapproval stayed in the upper 30s and low to mid-40s. However, in 2021, Biden faced a major setback with several issues, leading his approval ratings to remain underwater for the rest of his single term.

Meanwhile, after Trump took over the White House from Biden, he immediately kicked off his actions. With an avalanche of executive orders, the president kept some major campaign promises while boasting his power by cutting federal funds, firing workers, and not to mention settling some grievances.

According to Fox News, since his inauguration, Trump has managed to sign 73 executive orders, beating all of his recent predecessors during their first week of presidencies. Donald Trump is a proud achiever. He likes to celebrate his milestones and advertise without any shame. Last week, on his social media, he declared, “THREE GREAT WEEKS, PERHAPS THE BEST EVER.”

Then, at a conference on Tuesday, he stated, “Incredible things are happening in our country.” He argued that he made more progress than his predecessor in the last four years before pointing to former president Joe Biden.