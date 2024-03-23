The Real Reason Why Lord Snowdon and Princess Margaret’s Marriage Did Not Work Out

The union between Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones, later known as Lord Snowdon, initially appeared to be a fairy-tale romance, but it soon encountered prominent challenges that led to its ultimate demise. Princess Margaret, famous for her beauty and allure, captivated Armstrong-Jones, a talented photographer known for his innovative approach to theatre photography. Their marriage in 1960 was marked by mutual passion, shared interests, and a vibrant public image as one of Britain’s most glamorous couples.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bettmann

However, cracks in their relationship began to surface early on. Both Margaret and Snowdon were accustomed to being in the spotlight, leading to clashes of wills and a struggle for dominance within their marriage. Snowdon’s intense creativity and demanding work schedule often kept him away from Margaret, contributing to feelings of isolation and neglect on her part.

The strain on their marriage was exacerbated by a series of extramarital affairs, predominantly on Snowdon’s side. His relations with other women, including Lady Jacqueline Rufus-Isaacs and actress Lucy Lindsay-Hogg, fueled rumors of marital infidelity and further nudged Margaret’s sense of loneliness and dissatisfaction. As reported by History Extra.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bettmann

At the time of Margaret’s announcement, Armstrong-Jones was in Australia. He released a statement and exclaimed, "I am naturally, desperately sad in every way that this had to come. Firstly to pray for the understanding of our two children, second to wish Princess Margaret every happiness for her future, and thirdly to express with all humility the love, admiration, and respect I will always have for her sister, her mother and indeed her entire family."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bettmann

One of the most prominent turning points in their relationship came when Margaret’s affair with landscape gardener Roddy Llewellyn became public knowledge. The revelation of Margaret's infidelity, coupled with Snowdon's own extramarital relationships, led to a public scandal and intensified the strain on their marriage.

After the pictures of Margaret and Llewellyn went viral, Kensington Palace released a statement, "Her Royal Highness, the Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon, and the Earl of Snowdon have mutually agreed to live apart. The Princess will carry out her public duties and functions unaccompanied by Lord Snowdon. There are no plans for divorce proceedings.” Despite their separation, Margaret and Snowdon maintained a cordial relationship until Margaret's death in 2002.

60 years ago today Princess Margaret and Anthony Armstrong-Jones, created Lord Snowdon, were married in @wabbey . They divorced in 1978 - she, the first royal to divorce in 400 years. Margaret died in 2002 and Snowdon in 2017. pic.twitter.com/cFxFseiJUG — Dickie Arbiter LVO 🇬🇧 (@RoyalDickie) May 6, 2020

As per the reports of Harpers Bazaar, a spokesperson for Margaret said, "The marriage has broken down and the couple have lived apart for two years. These are obviously the grounds for divorce. Naturally, Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon will continue to see each other on the same friendly basis as they have with each other over the last two years."

Lady Anne Glenconner revealed in her book, Lady in Waiting: My Extraordinary Life in the Shadow of the Crown, "Tony pushed her into a divorce when his mistress, Lucy Lindsay-Hogg, became pregnant in 1978 with their first child. Princess Margaret was devastated that her marriage had failed, but it was impossible for her to do anything about it."