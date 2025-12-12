The Rare Donald Trump Suggestion That the Internet Shockingly Agreed With

Donald Trump’s statements are often met with memes and trolling online. However, the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw was an exception where Trump suggested during a speech that NFL should be renamed.

“When you think about it, shouldn’t it really be called football?” Trump asked. He added, “This is football, there is no question about it. We have to come up with another name for the NFL stuff. It really doesn’t make sense when you think about it.”

Trump: It should be called football. This is football, there is no question about it. We have to come up with another name for the NFL stuff. pic.twitter.com/2hwo023sNA — Clash Report (@clashreport) December 5, 2025

In a rare event, the Internet, for once, seemed to side with Trump. “Rare Trump W,” wrote an X user. Agreeing with Trump’s suggestion, a netizen wrote, “One of many rare occasions I agree with him for the exact same logic.”

Here’s what another comment on the Trump video read: “This is the first time in my life I am agreeing with Trump.” Another one followed, “Finally, someone said it out loud.” Similar thoughts echoed in a comment that read, “Finally, he is spitting something sane.”

Speaking of football, Trump happens to be a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, whom he hosted at the White House last month. He also posted an AI-generated video with the football ace on Instagram and wrote, “Ronaldo is a GREAT GUY.” He added in his post, “Loved meeting him at the White House. Really smart, and cool!!!”

While hosting Ronaldo at the White House, Trump said in a speech that his son Barron Trump happens to be a huge fan of the football legend. “This room is loaded up with the biggest leaders in the world: business and sports. My son is a big fan of Ronaldo, wherever he is here and Barron got to meet him. I think he respects his father a little bit more now. Just the fact that I introduced you,” Trump said in his speech.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw was momentarily eclipsed by another moment, featuring Donald Trump. FIFA President Gianni Infantino awarded Trump the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize. When Trump was called onto the stage to receive the prize. He himself picked up the medal and wore it.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino presents @POTUS with a medal upon him receiving the very first FIFA Peace Prize https://t.co/h6GSBsWJc9 pic.twitter.com/EMtCkdhfq2 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 5, 2025

After receiving the FIFA Peace Award, Trump, in his speech, said, “This is truly one of the great honors of my life, and beyond awards, Gianni and I were discussing this. We saved millions and millions of lives. The Congo, as an example, over 10 million people killed, and it was heading for another 10 million very quickly, and it just… The fact that we could do that, India, Pakistan, so many different wars that we were able to end, in some cases, a little bit before they started, just right before they started. It was going to be late, but we got them done, and it’s such an honor to be with Gianni.”

Trump also thanked his wife, Melania Trump, after he was awarded the Peace Prize. “I want to thank, by the way, my family, my great First Lady, Melania,” Donald Trump said during the ceremony.

Awarding Trump the FIFA Peace Prize, Gianni Infantino mentioned that the President has “taken exceptional and extraordinary actions for peace” and “united people across the world.” As he handed over the medal of the very first FIFA Peace Prize, he said It’s a “beautiful medal for you that you can wear everywhere you want to go.”