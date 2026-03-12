“The Only Thing I Admired” – Trump on Obama’s Stair Descent Skill

Donald Trump made a rare comment praising former President Barack Obama at a rally in Kentucky earlier this week. The President gave a shout-out to Obama’s smooth stair descent skills at the event and stated that it is the sole thing he admires about him.

“The only thing I admired about Barack Hussein Obama, which was nothing actually,” Trump said. He continued, “But the only thing is the way he was bopping down the stairs. You talk about unpresidential. He’s bop—and I couldn’t believe that he made it without at least a noticeable major fall.”

Trump, who is often seen struggling while walking down the stairs, in September last year, admitted, “I walk very slowly.” He went on to advise to “walk nice and easy” and “try not to fall.”

Donald Trump has also frequently mocked former President Joe Biden for struggling with his stair descent. “Biden couldn’t even walk up the stairs. He fell three times,” Trump said previously.

During the same rally, Trump went on to slam the former President for attempting to politicize Jesse Jackson’s memorial service. Trump said at the rally, “How about Barack Hussein Obama? He went to Jesse Jackson’s funeral. He spoke, and it was like a political hit job. And the family of Jesse Jackson got angry as hell at him because they understand they hated each other.”

Trump added, “But I loved watching that. The family goes outside and starts screaming at him.” In yet another jab at the rally, Donald Trump said, “There’ll be someday when you don’t have me as president. Perhaps you’ll have a weak, pathetic person like we’ve had in the past, mostly all, like Barack Hussein Obama, who signed one of the worst deals ever with Iran.”

Earlier this year, Donald Trump took a swipe at Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, in an AI-generated video, which was flagged as distasteful and racist by critics and Internet users alike. The video depicted the Obamas as apes.

Trump, who has soon deleted the video from Truth Social, justified to a reporter, saying, “That was a video on, as you know, voter fraud and fairly long video, and they had a little piece and had to do with the Lion King.”

It’s been very, well, it’s been shown all over the place long before that was posted, but that was a very strong, and I’m sure you saw it, a very strong piece on voter fraud. And the piece that you’re talking about was all over the place. Many times, I believe, for years,” Trump added, defending the clip.

Meanwhile, when Barack Obama was questioned about the video in an interview with Brian Tyker Cohen, he responded, “the majority of the American people find this behaviour deeply troubling.” Calling the video “a distraction,” Obama referred to the online environment as “a clown show that’s happening on social media and on television.”