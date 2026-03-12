Trump Slams Barack Obama For Politicizing Jesse Jackson’s Funeral

While delivering a speech at a rally in Kentucky, President Donald Trump brought up the subject of former President Barack Obama. In fact, he made repeated comments about his predecessor while insulting the first Black president in the United States.

“Talk about unpresidential,” Trump said, while criticizing Obama’s 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, as well as the former president’s remarks at the funeral of Rev. Jesse Jackson, and the way “b—-d down” in Air Force One.

Trump: “How about Barack Hussein Obama? He went to Jesse Jackson’s funeral. He spoke and it was like a political hit job. And the family of Jesse Jackson got angry as hell at him because they understand they hated each other. But I loved watching that. The family goes outside and… pic.twitter.com/4ikGfHNSNy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 11, 2026

“How about Barack Hussein Obama? He went to Jesse Jackson’s funeral. He spoke, and it was like a political hit job. And the family of Jesse Jackson got angry as hell at him because they understand they hated each other,” Trump said, adding, “But I loved watching that. The family goes outside and starts screaming at him.”

Reportedly, Barack Obama made political comments at the event, which were later slammed by Jackson’s son, Jesse Jackson Jr.

Trump was speaking at a rally in Kentucky, featuring thousands of his MAGA supporters, and aimed to promote his economic policies and to defend his current conflict in Iran. He then called out Obama, suggesting that when he leaves office after his second term, the US would return to “weak” and “pathetic” leadership.

“There’ll be some day when you don’t have me as president. Perhaps you’ll have a weak, pathetic person like we’ve had in the past, mostly all, like Barack Hussein Obama, who signed one of the worst deals ever with Iran,” said Trump, who also condemned Obama’s health care program, Obamacare.

While the relationship between Rev. Jackson and Obama was a little tense at times, slating their differences as hate was an exaggeration. When speaking at the funeral, the former President shared that he visited Jackson prior to his death. “I couldn’t help smiling. Because it took me back. And I started reminiscing with him,” shared Obama.

Yahoo News reports that, despite Trump’s remarks and his praise of Jackson following his death, Jackson was critical of the president prior to his passing. Speaking in a 2020 interview with Planet America, Jackson said, “I think that Trump has done an awful lot to set race relations back by inciting fear in people.” “Trump reversed the norms, and gave white people a sense of unfounded fear. It’s based on fear of Black people,” Jackson said.

Meanwhile, Trump brought up the subject of former President Obama again, while hitting out at former President Joe Biden, who had fallen and tripped several times during his presidency.

“The only thing I admired about Barack Hussein Obama, which was nothing, actually, but, the only thing is the way he b—-d down. Remember, he’d bob?” said Trump, referring to Obama’s signature walk down the stairs when exiting Air Force One.

Despite this, what sounded like a compliment about Obama quickly turned into a jab at the former president. “Hey, you talk about unpresidential. He’s bopping. And I couldn’t believe that he made it without at least a noticeable, major fall,” he said.