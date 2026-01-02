The Many Ways Usha Vance Changed After Marrying JD Vance

Usha Vance’s ascending political spotlight trajectory is one for the books. Usha Vance and Vice President JD Vance met at an Ivy League institution, and then the two got married as per Hindu and Christian traditions in 2014. Here’s a quick look at the many ways marriage to JD Vance changed Usha.

Merry Christmas from Vice President Vance and @SLOTUS Usha Vance! pic.twitter.com/bLXmxxldM6 — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) December 25, 2025

JD Vance, in his memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, credits Usha for helping him navigate through Yale, according to a Nicki Swift article, and an excerpt from it reads, “The sad fact is that I couldn’t do it without Usha. Even at my best, I’m a delayed explosion – I can be defused, but only with skill and precision.”

Usha Vance, a former lawyer and an alumnus of Yale, is known to have had a different political ideology before her marriage to JD Vance. A Business Insider article stated what former classmates of Usha had to say about her. “She was more tight-lipped, at least in my experience, with her political views,” Marvin Lim, a Democrat in the Georgia House of Representatives, was quoted as saying, adding that it “certainly communicated a great deal.”

“I don’t remember ever having a political conversation with Usha,” Elliot Forhan, a Democrat representative, who happened to have shared a small class with Usha, said. Forhan was also quoted as saying, “She just didn’t really show her cards with respect to the political stuff.”

In addition to that, a Niki Swift article mentions that Yale tabloid magazine, called Rumpus, listed Usha Vance in its “Most Beautiful People” listicle, describing her as someone with a “left-ish political persuasion.”

The changes are not just restricted to Usha Vance’s political ideologies. After JD Vance’s affiliation with US President Donald Trump, she quit her career as a lawyer to “focus on caring for our family,” per SFGate. After quitting her job, Usha Vance wrote in a statement, “I am forever grateful for the opportunities I’ve had at Munger and for the excellent colleagues and friends I’ve worked with over the years.”

Last year, Usha Vance’s public appearance without her wedding ring sent rumor mills into overdrive mode. She was spotted at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina without her wedding ring, which led to speculations about her troubled marriage with JD Vance.

JD Vance shared his take on rumors of a rift and how Usha had reacted to the excessive coverage of the missing wedding ring. “She was like, ‘Oh, if I don’t go back and get them, there’s going to be some ridiculous psycho who talks about it on social media and I was like, let them. It’s not even worth the trip to run back upstairs. So, we actually have a little bit of fun with it. And we thought that whole viral social media cycle was kind of funny,” JD Vance recollected during an interaction with a reporter.

Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance have found humor in the online speculation that has sprouted up around their marriage. https://t.co/ZQEc3P02pX — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 5, 2025

Addressing the wedding ring controversy, Usha’s spokesperson told People magazine in a statement, clarifying that a “mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes.”

Usha and JD Vance, time and again, have shut down rumors of their divorce courtesy of their repeated public appearances together. The couple often shares loved-up pictures of themselves and their families at festivals, on social media.

Posting photographs from their Christmas ceremony on Instagram recently, the Second Lady wrote, “Merry Christmas to all! Wishing you a day filled with peace, love, and joy.”