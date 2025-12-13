JD Vance Can’t Run Away From Divorce Rumors

It’s been a while since rumors about JD Vance and Usha Vance’s marriage started circulating. Initially, the speculation centered around the shift in their dynamic after Usha stepped back from her legal career to be more available for her SLOTUS role. But the rumors picked up steam after JD Vance’s odd hug with Erika Kirk.

On top of that, Usha was spotted without her wedding ring. Then came his comment about his wife’s religion, saying, “Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved by in church? I honestly do wish that because I believe in the Christian Gospel, and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way.”

And now, a meme has gone viral showing Vance supposedly shouting at Usha. The image is fake, but it still drew a lot of attention. Even JD Vance couldn’t resist joking about it. He reposted the photo and added the caption, “I always wear an undershirt when I go out in public to have a loud fight with my wife.”

I always wear an undershirt when I go out in public to have a fight loudly with my wife. https://t.co/LUivOsVv2u — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 9, 2025

The man in the meme is wearing a white undershirt and looks somewhat like JD, while the woman has her hand on her face, staring down at the table looking stressed. It’s hard to know what Vance was thinking when he posted it. He doesn’t want more attention on the rumors, yet he still joined in on the tasteless joke. He’s been making unnecessary jokes about his marriage, and they aren’t helping his image.

The post on X got several sarcastic comments. One user wrote, “POV: when your wife won’t put the restaurant’s ketchup in her purse.” Another joked, “You should do your next press conference with your sleeves cut off.”

Someone else pointed out, “Look at that man’s nose. It’s not JD lol,” which everyone already knows — but the post is still funny. Another user sided with Usha and said, “That poor woman. Maybe take the moment to apologize?” People also posted the well-known photo of Vance with curly hair and a puffy face, saying that’s what he actually looks like.

nice try JD, the real photo was leaked earlier pic.twitter.com/bKycaPQHFV — Ethan Driskill @ OUTERBLOC (@EthanDriskill) December 9, 2025



Maybe JD thought poking fun at himself made him more likeable to people, and they might stop trolling him. Instead of joking about it, he could have just ignored it or stated that the photo is fake. But his choice of action shows he’s a bit unserious about him and Usha’s image. Vance was also previously caught making jokes at his wife’s expense.