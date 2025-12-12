The Many Reasons Donald and Melania Trump are Being Trolled for Congressional Ball Appearance

Donald and Melania Trump’s Congressional Ball appearance caught the Internet’s attention for multiple reasons. For starters, Melania posted a slowed-down video. The second reason is that Trump is seen struggling as he walks down the stairs. Lastly, the Congress is busy partying while the American taxpayers suffer.

The First Lady’s Office, on its official X handle, shared the video and captioned it, “POTUS and FLOTUS host the Congressional Ball at the White House.”

Slamming the grand ball, a netizen wrote, “Gowns, gold, and chandeliers for thee, and no healthcare and one pencil for me.” Similar thoughts echoed in another comment that read, “Congress gets an expensive Ball, we get nothing from our elected representatives.” Another one added, “Sorry – Congress shouldn’t be partying – they have work to do for the American people they work for.”

A lot of comments were about the video being a reflection of Donald Trump’s deteriorating health. “Did the escalators stop again,” a user asked. Another user noted, “It should be clear by now that a person cannot become president after a certain age. Anyone over the age of 65 cannot serve as president or in Congress.”

Another one wrote in the comments thread, “Trump is moving slower! He got an MRI.” Another one flagged his slow pace and added, “He can barely walk down stairs.” Let’s just say there were too many comments talking about the same. “He looks a little shaky,” a user pointed out.

Another one observed, “That is one slow walk down the stairs.” Another one pressed the question: “Is this in slow-motion.” Here’s what another comment read: “Dude can’t walk down his own staircase without stopping for a reset.”

This isn’t the first time Donald Trump has had difficulty walking down the stairs. In a video earlier this year, Trump was seen struggling big time while walking down the stairs of Air Force One.

The sole public knowledge about Trump’s health is that he suffers from a circulatory condition called chronic venous insufficiency. Sharing an update on Trump’s health condition this year, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described it as “common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70.”

Ironically, Trump, during Joe Biden’s presidency, frequently claimed that the Democratic leader had deliberately hidden his health condition. However, he is often under scrutiny for being secretive about his health. Trump has also described himself as “the healthiest President that’s ever lived.”

In the wake of ongoing rumors about Trump’s alleged dementia, news reports earlier this year claimed that Google had blocked AI searches for Trump having dementia, after which Davis Thompson, spokesperson of the technology giant told The Verge, “As we’ve said, AI Overviews and AI Mode won’t show a response to every query.”

That’s not it, Trump’s niece Mary Trump alleged that the U.S. President’s cognitive health has been deteriorating earlier this year.