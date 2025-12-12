Melania Trump’s Edited Video Makes Trump Look Frail and Weak

Melania Trump’s attempt at posting a cinematic video featuring her husband, Donald Trump, has accidentally done more harm than good. The First Lady’s team has shared a video on Instagram showcasing the couple’s grand entry into the Congressional Ball at the White House.

The video seems edited and slowed down to make the moment feel larger than life. Trump and Melania are seen walking down the stairs of the grand foyer of the White House as they greet the guests at the event. However, the slowed-down video makes it look like Trump is taking his own sweet time to get down the staircase.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Office of the First Lady (@firstladyoffice)

The video certainly is not helping the President’s claims about being in perfect health. The 79-year-old celebrity-turned-politician has several ageing issues, and they have been under public scrutiny for months now. Every other day, he is supposedly seen with bruises and bandages. He has also been reported to fall asleep during cabinet meetings and to forget important facts and information.

The video posted by Melania’s team adds fuel to the speculations. It is possible that the FLOTUS would have approved the edited footage. But by doing so, she has inadvertently given the public another reason to doubt Trump’s health. The clip makes the President look even older than he is. And that is exactly what people are discussing on social media now.

Rather than focusing on the couple making a grand entry on the occasion, people have been fixated on Trump’s slow walk. One user commented on the post, “He can hardly make it down the steps with nurse Melania!’ Another one remarked, “Grandpa having a hard time walking down stairs. Better get him a chair lift with all those WH renovations.”

A third user wrote, “He looks so old!” During the Congressional Ball, which the POTUS and the FLOTUS hosted on December 11, people also noticed makeup on Trump’s hand, signaling that he might be hiding his bruises once again.

On the other hand, Trump has been trying his best to quash rumours about his ill health. A few days ago, the President posted a lengthy message on the social media platform Truth Social claiming that he had undergone extensive medical and cognitive tests, which turned out to be better than expected.

He wrote, “I have done something that no other President has done, on three separate occasions, the last one being recently, by taking what is known as a Cognitive Examination, something which few people would be able to do very well.”

Trump went on to slam media houses that reported on his aging symptoms and called the reports fake. He mentioned, “I actually believe it’s seditious, perhaps even treasonous, for The New York Times, and others, to consistently do FAKE reports in order to libel and demean “THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.” They are true Enemies of the People, and we should do something about it.”

However, despite his claims, speculation continues to grow. And with Melania’s recently posted doctored video, the rumors aren’t likely to die down anytime soon