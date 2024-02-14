The Kardashians’ 5 Most OTT Valentine’s Day Gifts – Including Travis Scott’s Tunnel of Love for Kylie

The Kardashian's Top 5 Over-The-Top Valentine's Gift

Image Source: Instagram | @Kardashians

Renowned for their extravagant celebrations, the Kardashian clan spares no expense when it comes to marking special occasions, and Valentine's Day is certainly no exception per The US Sun. The Kardashian family wasted no time in starting their Valentine's Day celebrations early this year, spearheaded by sisters Kourtney and Kim. Known for their affinity for opulence, the sisters arranged a lavish affair to shower affection on their children and craft enduring memories. With Kim, 43, parenting her children alongside ex-husband Kanye West, and Kourtney, 44, navigating co-parenting with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick and new baby Rocky, with Travis Barker, the family's intricate dynamics added depth to the celebration. From circus tents filled with toys to extravagant displays of affection, spoiling a Kardashian or Jenner on Valentine's Day has become an annual tradition that never fails to captivate attention. Here are top five such gifts that made headlines and refuse to die down till date for the out of the box display of leisure.

1. The Love Tunnel Extravaganza

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Kylie Jenner was swept off her feet by Travis Scott. Kylie, 26, and her former partner Travis, 32, are parents to two adorable children: son Aire, aged 2, and daughter Stormi, aged 6. Back in 2019, Kylie gave her followers a glimpse of the extravagant gesture arranged by the rapper. The beauty mogul shared the experience on her Instagram Story, strolling through a tunnel adorned with individual heart-shaped arches, each adorned with vibrant red roses. The path was illuminated by candles, guiding the way to a striking bright pink neon heart awaiting at the end of the corridor.

2. Kanye's Truck of Roses

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Noel Vasquez

In 2022, Kanye West made a grand gesture by backing up a black pickup truck to Kim's house, overflowing with red roses in the bed. Adding a personal touch, Kanye included a hidden message on the side of the vehicle, boldly stating in all caps, "MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR," with the letter "K" paying homage to his baby mama, Kim. However, fate had other plans. Coincidentally, this was the year Kim made headlines for her connection with Pete Davidson, and she was occupied spending her time with him in New York City.

3. Mickey Mouse Valentine's Surprise

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

During the same year, Kourtney gave her followers a glimpse inside the extravagant Valentine’s Day celebration held at her residence, which her then-fiancé Travis Barker helped organize. In the foyer, a spectacular Valentine’s Day setup featuring statues of Mickey and Minnie Mouse took center stage. The beloved Disney characters stood in close proximity, enveloped by a plethora of red roses that reached up to their heads. In another photo, she captioned, "I walked into this," tagging Travis and adding heart and watering eyes emojis to convey her emotions.

4. Bagging the Eyes with a Bag

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Allen Berezovsky

Demonstrating that Valentine's Day can be a celebration for the whole family, Kris Jenner, the family's matriarch, showcased an extravagant gift she gave to her daughter Kourtney two years ago. Kourtney couldn't contain her excitement as she shared on Instagram a luxurious hot pink Louis Vuitton bag gifted by her mother. "Thank you mommy," the Poosh founder said in an Instagram Story flaunting her designer duffel. Notably, Kourtney mentioned it was from the last runway collection by the late designer and family friend, Virgil Abloh, who served as the artistic director for the prestigious brand. The vibrant hot pink bag featured the iconic Louis Vuitton lettered print, adorned with a pink ribbon and a heart-shaped card attached. Emblazoned with the heartfelt message "For Kourtney... I love you, mommy," the gesture showcased Kris's affection for her daughter.

5. Heart of Roses

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill

Life for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson seemed uncomplicated back in 2019, long before revelations of NBA player Tristan's infidelity and his fathering a child with Maralee Nichols surfaced. However, hints of discord may have been present even then, notably as the couple spent Valentine's Day apart. Despite Tristan's absence, he still sent love to Khloe and their then-10-month-old daughter, True. Khloe took to Instagram to share a snapshot of a lavish heart-shaped bouquet of roses adorning their dresser, captioning it with a heartfelt "Daddy and baby True."







