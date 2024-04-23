The Internet Mocks Alina Habba for How She Cuts Celery: ‘In Criminal Contempt of Kitchen'

Just before the start of the Jewish holiday Passover, videos of former President Donald Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, preparing a meal for the occasion have become wildly popular online. However, according to HuffPost, Habba's technique for cutting celery has raised eyebrows. Ron Filipkowski, a former Republican and prosecutor who is openly critical of Trump, shared a video on Monday showing Habba chopping celery for a brisket she was preparing for Passover. The video has prompted several netizens to mock Habba's culinary skills.

Filipkowski shared a video and wrote on X, "Alina Habba gives a masterclass on how to saw celery." One person wrote, "OK, this is the second thing I've seen where she is in criminal contempt of kitchen. What the hell is going on?" Another person wrote, "This is clearly a more apt role for her. Note: She would struggle less cutting the celery if the knife was sharper, but hey, I wouldn't give her a sharper knife either." A third person wrote, "Please kids, do not hold your knife like this, or hold the item you're cutting like this, or treat your cutting board like a seesaw. Treat this as a demonstration on the least safe ways to cut your vegetables."

A fourth person​ wrote, "That is one dull blade. She could take the money she made off Trump and buy a knife sharpener." Another person tweeted, "Don’t even get me started, however, with that cutting board sliding around, and the placement of her left hand, we’re going to see blood if she keeps doing this for very long." Filipkowski revealed that Habba was cooking with Siggy Flicker, an alum of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, who seems to be Habba's closest friend. Newsweek reported that Flicker, an Israeli-American, is a strong advocate for Trump.

On Monday morning, Flicker treated her Instagram followers to a series of videos and pictures showcasing Habba, whom she affectionately calls her 'bestie.' Alongside the content, Flicker shared a pun and the recipe for the brisket. Flicker wrote, "HABBA NICE PASSOVER! Started my morning with my bestie ALINA HABBA, (Jill of many trades) who came over to make a brisket for my family! Now you know we are going to #HABBA A NICE PASSOVER!!!" Flicker's Instagram posts featuring Habba were later reposted on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier this year, Habba faced widespread ridicule for her legal prowess while defending Trump in a defamation and sexual harassment lawsuit brought by former columnist E. Jean Carroll, a case that Trump ultimately lost and was ordered to pay over $83 million. Although Habba is not Trump's legal representative for criminal matters, she made an appearance at his hush-money trial in New York on Monday in her new role as his legal spokesperson. In this capacity, she aims to provide accurate information and present facts that might otherwise go unheard. Additionally, in 2021, Habba represented Flicker when she threatened to sue Facebook for allegedly suspending her account.