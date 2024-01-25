Bravo faces significant legal challenges when a man asserted that he faced sexual assault and harassment from multiple cast members while carrying out his duties during the filming of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, as detailed by Daily Mail. In the latest development, Bravo and the show's producers have taken a defensive stance against the lawsuit filed by butler Marco Vega, specifically targeting Phaedra Parks and Brandi Glanville. In the legal proceedings, Vega claimed that Parks slapped him on the buttocks, and he detailed an incident where Glanville allegedly forcibly stripped him by tearing off his shirt. This legal clash adds a layer of complexity to the already controversial atmosphere surrounding the reality show.

However, now the network and producers at Shed Media have formally requested the court to dismiss the case initiated by Vega. As a butler during the second season of the Housewives spin-off aired on Peacock, Vega found himself amidst a vacation scene with former housewives at ex-RHONY star Dorinda Medley's Blue Stone Manor in Massachusetts. As reported by Radar Online, Vega's legal representation criticized Bravo and the producers for permitting Glanville's participation as a cast member. The lawyer claimed, "Defendants had overwhelming prior notice of Ms. GLANVILLE’s prior deviant sexual proclivities and sexually harassing conduct.”

Furthermore, the suit added, “However, despite this knowledge, Defendants wrongfully continued to hire GLANVILLE for their shows. Defendants allowed, condoned, and even encouraged Ms. GLANVILLE’s sexually aggressive and offensive conduct on others on the sets.”

Vega contended that despite being aware of Glanville's tendency to harass, producers allegedly pushed him to consume alcohol on set so that this would increase the likelihood of Glanville engaging in provocative and harassing behavior. The lawsuit further added, “Defendants further encouraged other housewives such as Phaedra Parks and others to become inebriated and sexually harass others." Additionally, it was asserted that the sexual abuse and harassment brought emotional distress to Vega.

However, in the recently submitted motion, Bravo and the producers contested the lawsuit, asserting that it was filed in the wrong state. They highlighted that two of Vega's claims exceeded the statute of limitations and dismissed another claim as 'frivolous.' Furthermore, they argued that Vega never raised the issue of sexual harassment during the filming. Adding to their defense, John Paparazzo, the showrunner and one of the executive producers for the season, said, "I was present and observed the cast for the entirety of the burlesque show event and dinner that evening, including the portion of the evening when Plaintiff danced with various members of the cast."

He said, "Based on my observations that evening, Plaintiff seemed to be having a good time, laughing, and participating during the event.” Paparazzo emphasized that during the burlesque show event and dinner, he witnessed no one touching Vega's genitals or any other private area. No such conduct was reported to him or, to his knowledge, to anyone else connected with the show. Furthermore, Paparazzo stated that Vega never voiced any complaints about the purported sexual harassment on set directly to him. Despite these assertions, a decision from the judge regarding Bravo and Shed Media's motion to dismiss is still pending.

