The Controversial Bedroom Choice 5 Celebrity Couples Allegedly Do That Saves Marriages

Bedrooms are the most important part of your house, and sleep is a vital part of any daily routine. The body needs rest to recharge for the next day. Some married couples choose to sleep apart to maintain better sleep quality. Poor sleep can cause problems the next day, including headaches, migraines, and irritability.

According to a survey conducted by Leesa, approximately 66% of married couples believe that sleeping separately indicates a problem in their relationship. However, some surveys suggest otherwise. Recently, many individuals from Gen Z to Millennials and baby boomers have reportedly come to normalize sleeping apart for better sleep.

Even married couples from Hollywood agree. Sleeping apart, they say, leads to a better sleep cycle. Celebrities and influential people have reportedly attested to getting better rest when they sleep in different bedrooms. These celeb couples have opened up about sleeping separately without it hurting their marriage.

David and Victoria Beckham

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

David Beckham and his wife, Victoria Beckham, reportedly have dedicated wings to themselves. According to an insider speaking to US Weekly in 2018, the couple was leading “very different lives.” Apparently, they both retreat to their separate wings in their English mansion when they are in town.

This is especially due to their hectic work schedules and business meetings. The insider noted that being apart didn’t mean something was wrong with their marriage. The source claimed, “It’s unusual for couples to change and grow apart.”

They may not share a room often, but that doesn’t mean they don’t enjoy each other’s company. Nor does it indicate any sign of marriage problems, as commonly assumed. The couple has frequently appeared together at public events. The two have publicly expressed support for each other on multiple occasions.

Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton

Director Reveals ‘First Thing’ Helena Bonham Carter Said About Ex Tim Burton in Documentary Interview (Exclusive) https://t.co/LFqy14AgCE — People (@people) November 26, 2025

Actress Helena Bonham Carter and legendary director Tim Burton had a 13-year relationship with each other. And during those 13 years of togetherness, they reportedly also slept apart from each other. While the Beckhams had wings to themselves, this former couple had different floors of a house.

Bonham’s room had pink accents and a bright look. Burton’s space reflected a darker style, much like his films. According to reports by The Daily Mail in 2010, the couple had purchased a rustic duplex home in Hampstead.

Since they didn’t want to change the layout, they decided to adapt and live on separate floors instead. At the time, Carter claimed it wasn’t a big deal. She mentioned that in no way did she have to compromise emotionally.

Despite multiple reports suggesting they were married, the couple was never legally married. However, it is unclear whether their sleeping habits played a role in their split. That question remains open to speculation.

Kevin Jonas and Danielle Deleasa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Jonas (@kevinjonas)

Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle Deleasa had a rather eventful marriage in the beginning, especially with snoring involved. Light sleepers may find a partner’s snoring disruptive. The loud noise that can sometimes sound like a wood chipper often leads to low-quality sleep.

A friend of the couple revealed to the HuffPost publication that they were in “separate beds” just five months after their marriage. They continue to be in a loving marriage. But they both need their sleep, especially as parents.

The source said they occasionally use separate bedrooms when needed. The friend also claimed that Jonas sometimes snores too loudly for Deleasa. When that happens, she sleeps in the guest bedroom. Neither of them has complained about sleeping separately.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip, who got married in 1947 pic.twitter.com/lL2e6sU5L2 — The Warrior (@manik199) March 26, 2025

Who knew that sleeping in separate bedrooms as a married couple was a totally normal tradition in the UK among influential families? Given both monarchs, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II’s statuses in the British royal family, they fit right into the previously mentioned normal custom.

According to a 2011 article by The Daily Mail, the late Queen and her late husband would reportedly sleep in the same home but different rooms. The Royal Family encourages this custom to enhance their sleep quality. Moreover, it helps avoid losing sleep due to snoring or a partner sleeping in a position that might be bothersome.

However, should they want to cozy up, then they would apparently share the same bed. That being said, it remains unconfirmed whether or not either of them snored. But their marriage, which began in 1947, went on happily and ended sadly after the Prince passed away on April 9, 2021. Shortly after, the Queen also passed away on Sept. 8, 2022.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump

IS MELANIA GOING TO LEAVE DONALD? Alex Jones- of all people- floated this idea. He believes her press conference, and Trump not knowing about it ahead of time, was Melania separating herself from him- and that an actual separation will come in the near future. Your Thoughts pic.twitter.com/GeDVY6X8E9 — Lovable Liberal and his Old English sheepdog (@DougWahl1) April 10, 2026

Ending this list is none other than President Donald Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump. Public speculation about their marriage has circulated online in recent years. These include Melania’s absence from the public during his rallies and her expressions when she’s around him, as noted by internet sleuths.

Their decision to sleep in separate rooms further intensified the speculation surrounding their marriage. According to an unnamed ex-White House spokesperson talking to the New York Times, Trump and his wife rarely sleep in the same room. Even when Melania does visit the White House, she stays apart from him. The same applies even when they travel to a hotel.

The couple has publicly stated that their marriage remains strong. They are still very much together since getting married in 2005.