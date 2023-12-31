Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of child abuse and sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

The Biggest Revelations Made in Celebrity Memoirs in 2023

2023 has been a year that helped many celebrities share their stories and personal experiences with their memoirs. The Woman In Me, Britney Spears' best-selling autobiography, took center stage with many bombshell incidents being made public. In her poetic investigation Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, Megan Fox described her heartbreaking miscarriage with fiance Machine Gun Kelly. Meanwhile, Elliot Page's memoir, Pageboy, revealed the actor's secret romance with Kate Mara. But these were not the only details that came out this year in celebrity memoirs. Moreover, as the year comes to a close, these memoirs have not only captivated readers but also inspired a broader discussion about the complexity that lurks behind the beautiful façade of famous lives. So, let's take a look.

1. Britney Spears

Britney Spears became pregnant by Justin Timberlake in 2000. The pop icon, who was 19 at the time, opened up about the painful decision they had to make in her biography, The Woman In Me. Despite Spears' desire for the child and hopes for a future family, Timberlake, who was also 19 at the time, stated that they were both too young and that he wasn't ready to embrace fatherhood. Faced with mixed feelings, Spears reluctantly decided to have an abortion, describing the decision as 'one of the most agonizing things' she had ever gone through. Raised with anti-abortion beliefs, the singer dwelled on her inner conflict. She also revealed that Timberlake, supposedly to comfort her, played the guitar during this emotional ordeal.

2. Megan Fox

In her poetry collection Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, Megan Fox described the experience of miscarriage with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. The actress, 37, wrote heartfelt words about a newborn girl's ultrasound at ten weeks, conveying the heartbreaking 'what ifs' and the anguish of saying goodbye. She vividly imagined holding the infant tight against her chest as they were hauled away in one passage. Fox talked about the difficult road they started on together, describing the situation as something she had never experienced before, as reported by the Daily Mail.

3. Elliot Page

Elliot Page revealed a secret connection with Kate Mara in his biography Pageboy, which began after his 2014 coming out as gay when Mara was still dating Max Minghella. The Oscar-nominated star, who transitioned in 2020, described how he and the 40-year-old actress began dating while filming X-Men: Days of Future Past. Kate, trapped between two loves, negotiated difficulties before splitting up with Max in 2014. Page additionally stated in his memoir that he was physically intimate with Juno co-star Olivia Thirlby while they were filming the popular 2007 film.

4. John Stamos

In his memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, John Stamos, the 60-year-old star, spoke about a childhood sexual assault at the hands of a former babysitter when he was '10 or 11.' He described a terrifying method in which he would 'play dead' in the hope that the assault would stop. The actor, who is well-known for his support of abuse survivors, discussed how he had repressed it for all these years. Stamos first faced these recollections while writing an acceptance speech for an award honoring his dedication to advocating for abused children.

5. Paris Hilton

Hilton recalls how, in middle school, everyone had a crush on a 'handsome young teacher' with a 'very Abercrombie' appearance. This "Mr. Abercrombie," on the other hand, told Hilton, "I've got a crush on you," she wrote. He asked for Hilton's phone number and cautioned her not to tell anyone—which she did not do. The teacher kept praising Hilton, and once, when her parents weren't home, he went to her house. [He then] "pulled me into his arms and kissed me," Hilton wrote. She revealed that he blamed it on her when they were caught, saying, "Why did you make me do this?" Hilton also revealed in her memoir that an older man sexually assaulted her at the age of 15.

6. Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith recounted the heated buildup to the 2022 Oscars in her novel Worthy, in which her secretly separated husband, Will Smith, slapped Chris Rock. Despite attending as a couple, Jada considered standing by Will after the slap but chose not to fight his battle. She also said that the slap helped 'save' her marriage. Moreover, while reflecting on her previous relationship with August Alsina, she clarified that the talk of an open marriage was deceptive, underlining that it was not the 'free-for-all' it appeared. The memoir offers insight into their relationship's intricacies, including public incidents and private challenges.

7. Barbra Streisand

In her memoir, My Name Is Barbra, Barbra Streisand, 81, recounted her relationship with King Charles, 74, which began during the making of Funny Girl in 1974. Rumors of an affair and Princess Diana's fascination appeared. Streisand mused on squandered opportunities, imagining herself as the first Jewish princess. "The fact is, both Prince Charles and I are shy, but somehow we still managed to connect, because that proved to be the beginning of an unexpected friendship," she wrote. Meetings at Wembley Arena and a bouquet from Charles cemented their relationship.

SEXUAL ASSAULT: If you are being subjected to sexual assault or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).

CHILD ABUSE: If you know of any children who are being subjected to abuse, please contact The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at (800) 422-4453.

