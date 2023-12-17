Jada Pinkett-Smith recently revealed a candid account of how the infamous Oscars slap became a turning point in her nearly 30-year marriage to Will Smith. In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, Pinkett-Smith discussed the public scandal's profound impact on her relationship, shedding light on the complexities of their bond.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Santiago Felipe

Will Smith, who was nominated for Best Actor in 2022, confronted comedian Chris Rock on stage after the latter joked about Pinkett-Smith's shaved head. The altercation, which took place in front of a global audience, was a turning-point in their marriage. "Keep my wife’s name out of your f****** mouth!" Smith had fumed at the time.

Pinkett-Smith now refers to it as the 'holy slap,' recognizing the positive changes that occurred as a result. "I nearly didn’t even attend the Oscars that year, but I’m glad I did. I call it the “holy slap” now because so many positive things came after it."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Neilson Barnard

This revelation occurs against the backdrop of a relationship that has seen its fair share of ups and downs. Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith had been living apart for more than six years, with Pinkett-Smith relocating from their Calabasas mansion to a new residence closer to Smith.

"That moment of the s*** hitting the fan is when you see where you really are," Pinkett-Smith reflected. "After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will’s side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him. Who knows where our relationship would be if that hadn’t happened?"

The public first learned of their split during a podcast in July 2020, when Pinkett-Smith revealed details of her 'entanglement' with singer/songwriter August Alsina. The revelation shed light on the complexities of their relationship, exposing a previously unseen side to the public.

In Worthy, Pinkett-Smith's memoir, she delves into her life's challenges, from her troubled teenage years as a drug dealer to the ups and downs of her Hollywood career. Her struggles with mental health are also explored in the memoir, including a rough period in which she considered suicide.

"That passage was tough for my friends to read," she told the outlet. "They now know that they were by my side while I was thinking, “This suicide has to look like an accident so the children aren’t traumatized, and I don’t just want to be injured; it has to be final." And when Will read that part, he was like, “Damn!’’

Pinkett-Smith attributes a transformative change in her life to plant therapy, specifically an experience with ayahuasca. In addition to personal revelations, Pinkett-Smith spoke about her evolving spiritual journey and her family's collective ayahuasca experience.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

Despite their considerable wealth and celebrity, Pinkett-Smith emphasizes the importance of redefining wealth and celebrity for the soul. She now lives a more contemplative life, often dodging conventional measures of success in favor of a simpler, more grounded existence.

